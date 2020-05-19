To Ozark residents,
We are quickly approaching the June 2 election to determine if Ozark can implement a use tax for online purchases. The need for this tax pre-COVID-19 was clear, but with the move to online purchasing during the pandemic, it is even more essential that the city has this tax.
Our sales tax revenues were already lagging before COVID-19, and will now be even lower. We need this use tax to just keep up.
Please “Love Your City” and vote YES on June 2.
Mayor Rick Gardner
Ozark
