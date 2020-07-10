To Whom it May Concern:
As an employee of Ozark School District for more than 20 years, I have worked both personally and professionally with Aaron Johns for the last 12 of those years. His role has been as a school board member and mine as a school administrator. Mr. Johns’ family has lived in Christian County for five generations. This expertise regarding our community has assisted him as a civic leader.
Mr. Johns is dedicated to the students and staff of our school. He is a strategic thinker and often contemplates our next steps. He has challenged our school leadership to be on the leading edge — to do the best we can for our students.
Ozark School District is very fortunate to have the support of our community, however, like many, we have difficult moments. Mr. Johns has been a major player in helping the school district navigate through these rough times. He has served on many committees to improve policies and procedures and to help the district efficiently allocate funds provided by tax payers. Mr. Johns stresses doing the best we can with what has been provided to us.
In working with our $60 million budget, his focus is to wisely apply each dollar to meet our mission and vision. His leadership calls for strong teamwork. Every year, school districts receive external audits. Ozark schools have an impeccable record — no deficiencies noted — we have even received commendations. Aaron Johns’ leadership has assisted in these great results.
At the beginning of the school year kickoff, Mr. Johns addressed 700-plus faculty members. In his speech, he communicated the importance of teamwork and compared the success of our team to the spokes of a bicycle wheel relating that if any of the spokes were out of line or missing, the wheel would not function properly. He reiterated that it takes every spoke for the wheel to glide smoothly. Mr. Johns has worked hard to build a great team at Ozark schools and I have no doubt he would do the same as Christian County treasurer.
Sincerely,
Chris Bauman
Superintendent, Ozark School District
