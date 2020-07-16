I just would like to recommend to the citizens of Christian County that you take a hard look at my friend Aaron Johns, who is running for Christian County treasurer. I have known Aaron for over 15 years. We became friends with the Johns family through going to the same church together. As time went on, we spent a lot of time together as families and also as friends.
Aaron is strong in what he believes in and will fight for what is right in all cases. He is honest, and you never have to wonder where Aaron falls on any matter, he is direct and to the point, I like that in a politician. In todays world it seems that most politicians just tell us all what we want to hear, that will never be the case with Aaron as treasurer, he will always state the facts. For as long as I have known Aaron, he has been a strong Republican, always having a conservative mindset. He has always been willing to serve on the Ozark Board of Education, and this next year will serve as the president.
Most of my time with Aaron has been spent in the woods and on our beautiful lakes, hunting and fishing together. This, I believe, is when you really get to know the core of the man. I can say without hesitation that if you are willing to give Aaron Johns your vote, that he will work tirelessly for the citizens of Christian County, and in my opinion, you could not elect a better person for the job.
Jim Montgomery
Springfield
