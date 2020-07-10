This letter is to give support and encourage voting for Aaron Johns for treasurer of Christian County.
I first met Aaron Johns when our children played basketball together through the Upward Basketball program at First Baptist Church of Ozark. Not long after that, my husband and I were in Sunday school with Aaron and his wife, Patty. Through this relationship and our boys’ friendships, I have had firsthand experience with his impeccable character. He is a man of integrity with high morals and ethics. He is a strong family man. He is a people person. He is always willing to help out someone in need and has a servant heart.
As a teacher in the Ozark School District, I have also had the privilege of observing Aaron as a member of the Ozark Board of Education. During his time serving on the school board, our school has thrived financially and academically. One of the most impressive gestures that he has done as a school board member is visiting the schools and talking to our teachers and students. He has been in many classrooms across the district. This shows that he is genuinely interested in assessing the strengths and weaknesses of our district and uses this to help our district as we grow. Aaron serves to better our school district even after his own children have graduated.
These are the reasons I endorse Aaron Johns for Christian County treasurer.
Vicki Wallace
Ozark
