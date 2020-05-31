You finally found an item online that you’ve been looking to acquire. It’s a specialty item not carried in any local store that will finally complete a cherished set of china you inherited. The piece is available from a firm in Cincinnati.
OK, now do you travel to Cincy (more than 1,100 mile roundtrip; 8-plus hours drive each way), or do you order the item online and pay $9.75 sales tax on the item? Assuming your car gets 25 miles per gallon (that’s over 50 gallons of gas at $1.50 per gallon, or $75); you gotta eat (at least four meals, at least $60); and lodging in Cincy (low end motel is $89 per night). You’ve spent, at the very least, $224 and spent two days to buy the item you wanted, that if you’d stayed at home and bought the item online would have only cost you an extra $9.75.
This sales tax will be transferred into our city’s coffers that provide you the services you rely on. Seems like a no-brainer to me.
VOTE YES for the local use tax!
Barry Ulrich
Ozark
