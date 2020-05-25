Vote Yes for Ozark Schools June 2.
Who knew the building formerly known as FASCO could be transformed into such a beautiful space for our students, staff & community?
Our Ozark School District is annually recognized as one of the top-performing school districts in our state while simultaneously providing excellent education in a fiscally responsible fashion. To do this requires vision, planning, teamwork, and communication. This formula for success has saved the district millions of dollars in potential new building costs, and has created an open line of communication with our citizens.
With careful input from our community, the district created a long range plan, called Operation Renovate and Innovate. This master plan focuses upon every aspect of our district – from early education to post-high school job readiness, and it has the District poised to stay in front of our community’s accelerating growth. By listening to our community, the district acquired the Fasco building last year with the intent to turn it into a second high school campus. This first-of-its-kind opportunity saves our community tens of millions of dollars in the cost of land and infrastructure for the much-needed expansion. It is a creative solution designed to give lasting benefits for all.
Recently the Ozark School District completed the next phase of its long range plan, which included moving the district office into the Fasco building space, now known as the Ozark Innovation Center (OIC). This move allows the Tiger Paw preschool program to expand. There is still a long waitlist of our youngest learners for this program.
One needs no further proof of our school district’s capabilities than to see its incredible response to student needs during COVID-19. The school district has been able to pivot and provide fully-online education at a moment’s notice for the nearly six thousand students while also providing thousands of hot meals to our most vulnerable students. Additionally, the district staff heroically volunteered to watch over students of essential healthcare workers so they could prepare to keep our community safe.
We are fortunate to have our school district’s commitment to us, but their work is not done, and they need our commitment as well. Please vote “Yes” June 2, for the no tax increase school bond so that Operation Renovate and Innovate can become a reality.
Thank you Ozark School District for your continued commitment, “student dedicated every day, student driver in every way.” Our community is stronger because of you.
Sarah Adams Orr and Andy Hedgpeth, Co-Chairs
Stephanie Rutledge, Treasurer
Ozark Students First Committee
