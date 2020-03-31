Much like each of you, we have been monitoring and staying informed on important updates related to the spread of COVID-19 in our community. During a news conference yesterday, city and county officials of Greene County announced a “stay at home” order beginning March 26, that will last for 30 days.
March 25, the Christian County Commission voted to adopt the same order for all Christian County residents.
In a continued effort to protect the safety and well-being of all patrons and staff all Christian County Library branches and community partner pick-up locations will now be closed until further notice. This decision, same as the previous ones made, was backed by the library’s board of trustees and very difficult to make. Once again, while we regret the need to implement these measures, we feel it’s in the best interest of our community. With that, below are a few key updates:
Book drops and community partner pick-up locations closed until further notice
Please hold onto your library, including MOBIUS and ILL, items until we reopen. During this closure, all book drops and community partner pick-up locations are closed.
All programs, events, and meeting room bookings canceled through May 31
All library programming will be suspended through May 31 out of an abundance of caution for our patrons, staff, and volunteers. Additionally, all public meeting room bookings are canceled and use of these spaces will be suspended through May 31.
Due dates extended through Sunday, May 31
Good news for those that need more time to finish their library books! All due dates have been extended through Sunday, May 31. All pending and current holds will be frozen so you will keep your place in line when we re-open. Additionally, overdue fines are temporarily suspended during this closure.
All library cards renewed through May 31
Any patron (including out-of-county) whose card has or will expire during the closure period will be renewed through May 31st. This is to allow continual access to digital resources and library databases.
This unprecedented COVID-19 health crisis continues to change our daily lives. Uncertainty is concerning for all of us. To modify a quote about libraries: good libraries build online services and great libraries build online communities. Our staff has been working diligently, behind the scenes, to provide online services and resources for community members such as:
Spring into Reading Challenge
During this period of social distancing, we have two reading challenges available on the Beanstack platform. One for kids and families and one for adults and teens. Complete reading and activity challenges to earn badges all at the safety of your home. The Spring into Reading Challenge is going on now through the end of April for anyone who would like to participate.
For more information and to access the challenges visit http://christiancountylibrary.beanstack.org.
Apply for a temporary e-Library card
Not every Christian County resident has a library card (something we want to change). In an effort to meet the needs of all community members while the branches are closed, any Christian County resident can apply for a temporary e-Library card online. This card will grant access to our digital collection of books, magazines, movies, music, educational and vocational databases.
Click here for more information or to apply.
24-hour access to all digital resources
During this challenging time, we want you to use our extensive digital collection of books, magazines, streaming movies, and music services. We also offer several educational, news sources, career, and skills-based databases for learners of all ages. If nothing else, we hope these resources provide a much-needed distraction.
Stay informed with library updates
We are constantly monitoring the spread of COVID-19. For all library news and updates please continue to visit christiancountylibrary.org and our social media platforms. If you have questions we are always accessible through Ask a Librarian or social media.
Thank you for your continued patience
Again, we apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment these changes may cause. We all continue to have a role to play in protecting our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Thank you for the continual support of our staff and community during this difficult time. Stay safe. We will get through this together.
