Dear Community Members,
As a trusted community resource, we want to provide updates and some key changes the library is making in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in our area. While we regret the need to implement these measures, we feel it’s in the best interest of our community.
On the recommendations of the Christian County Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Library Association, and Gov. Mike Parson regarding gathering sizes and efforts to “flatten the curve,” all Christian County Library branches and community partner pick-up locations will be closed starting Wednesday, March 18 until Monday, April 6, 2020.
This unprecedented COVID-19 health crisis is changing everyone’s daily lives. We know that the library meets the varied needs of every patron in the county, so this decision has been a difficult one to make and was backed by our public health officials and the library’s Board of Trustees. The well-being and safety of our patrons and staff are best served by recognizing a period of social distancing that can only be met by closing facilities.
Book drops and Community Partner Pick-up Locations are Closed until April 6
During the library closure, all book drops and community partner pick-up locations are closed. We are encouraging all patrons to hold onto their library items, including MOBIUS and ILL items, until we reopen.
All Programs, Events and Meeting Room Bookings are Canceled Through April 12
Upon advice from county health officials and out of an abundance of caution for our patrons, staff and volunteers, all library programs and public meeting room bookings are canceled through April 12.
Due Dates Have Been Extended Through Sunday, April 12
All due dates have been extended through Sunday, April 12. All pending and current holds will be frozen so you will keep your place in line when we re-open. Additionally, overdue fines are temporarily suspended during this closure.
All Library Cards have been Renewed Through April 15
Any patron (including out-of-county) whose card has expired or will expire during the closure period will be renewed through April 15. This is to allow all patrons' continual access to digital resources and library databases.
Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale Postponed
As an additional precaution, the Friends of the Library spring book sale has been postponed until August. Once a new date is set we will notify all patrons.
Digital Check-outs on Hoopla Have Been Increased through April
Starting today through the end of April, all patron download limits have been increased from four per month to six per month on the Hoopla platform.
24 Hour Access To All Digital Resources
During this challenging time, we encourage you to use our extensive digital collection of books, magazines, streaming movies, and music services. We also offer several educational, news sources, career, and skills-based databases for learners of all ages.
Stay Informed with Library Updates
We are constantly monitoring the spread of COVID-19. For all library news and updates please continue to visit christiancountylibrary.org and our social media platforms. If you have questions reach out to us through Ask a Librarian or social media.
What You Can Do
Douglas Adams said it best in Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy: Don’t Panic! Continue to follow guidelines outlined by public health officials such as: Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, or nose. Wash your hands regularly – fronts, backs, wrists, between fingers – with soap and water for at least twenty seconds. Cough into a tissue or into the bend of your arm. And most importantly, stay home if possible.
How to Stay Informed
Fear has spread alongside the COVID-19 outbreak. While we should all have concern, staying informed will aid in making the best decisions for yourself, family, and community. We encourage you to consult reputable public health resources online including:
Christian County Health Department
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Thank You For Your Patience and Stay Healthy
We realize the impact these changes have on our customers and staff and will continue to update you as quickly and accurately as possible. We all have a role to play in protecting our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. We greatly appreciate the support of our staff and community during this difficult time.
-Geri O. Godber
Executive Director, Christian County Library
