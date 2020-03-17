On the recommendations of the Christian County Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Mike Parson regarding gathering sizes and efforts to “flatten the curve,” all Christian County Library branches and community partner pick-up locations will be closed starting Wednesday, March 18, until Monday, April 6, 2020.
The unprecedented COVID-19 health crisis is challenging everyone’s daily lives. We know that the library meets the varied needs of every patron in the county, so this decision has been a difficult one to make. Based on information from our public health officials and backed by the Christian County Library Board of Trustees, the wellbeing and safety of our patrons and staff are best served by recognizing a period of social distancing that can only be met by closing facilities.
During this time, all due dates have been extended through Sunday, April 12. All pending holds will be frozen, so you will keep your place in line when we reopen. Currently, we are asking all patrons to hold onto materials until we reopen. If you must return items, only return them to the branch locations, as our partner pick-up locations will be closed. Additionally, overdue fines are temporarily suspended during this closure.
At this time, all library programming, study and meeting room reservations are canceled through Sunday, April 12. While the physical libraries are closed, we encourage the use of the several digital resources such as eBooks, eMagazines, eComics, downloadable audiobooks, streaming music and movies available online 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
We all have a role to play in protecting our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and appreciate the support of our staff and our community during this difficult time. Please continue to visit https://christiancountylibrary.org for the latest updates.
Geri O. Godber
Executive Director, Christian County Library
