Dear Community Members,
Thank you!
I want to first thank all of our patrons and community members for their support and continued use of the library during the state’s stay-at-home order. We have seen an increase in the use of our online services and electronic resources during this troubling couple of weeks. We are also excited to announce that the library will be hosting virtual programming this month. More on that shortly.
Secondly, thank you to each member of the library staff and board of trustees for their flexibility and diligence during this unbelievably stressful time. All library staff members have been working at home and behind the scenes updating the collection, answering emails, finalizing construction plans, creating online programming and summer reading opportunities, completing online training, and preparing for the time when we are able to reopen.
Reopening Plan
The most pressing question our community and staff members have is how and when the library will reopen. The short answer is we do not have a date yet.
All library branches, book drops, and community partner pick-up locations remain closed until further notice. During the board of trustees meeting in April, board members made the difficult decision to not reopen and offer library services on May 4, due to the enhanced risk of spreading COVID-19 among patrons and staff. However, the administrative staff is working on a plan and establishing guidelines for how and when we reopen. This plan will be presented at the next board of trustees meeting on May 12.
When the Christian County Library does reopen, it will occur in phases. We will continue to monitor important updates related to COVID-19 and follow recommendations from our trusted health care professionals as we progress through the reopening phases. The beginning phase will include allowing only staff members back into the buildings for reopening preparation such as social distancing training, sanitizing workspaces, pulling patrons holds and providing all staff members with personal protective equipment.
The next phase includes reopening book drops and drive-through windows, as well as offering a form of curbside services. All returned items will have to be quarantined and sanitized. In the next phase, we will open the branches following the regulations set by the state and county regarding social distance and building occupancy limits. The final phases include lifting the social distancing requirements and returning to all regular library operations with no restrictions.
We acknowledge that although the stay-at-home orders have been difficult, our elected officials believe it was necessary for the safety and wellbeing of all community members. With that being said, we also know that there is nothing quite as draining than the unknown and having to wait, so we continue to ask everybody to please be patient with us. And now, some good news:
More digital checkouts on Hoopla
Through the end of May, all patron download limits will remain at 6 per month, increased from 4 per month, on the Hoopla platform. Due to the overwhelmingly positive response Hoopla has extended the availability of the Hoopla Bonus Borrows Collection through May 31. Items that are part of the bonus borrow collection do not count towards monthly download limits.
Virtual Programming
In a continued effort to build online community, we will be offering virtual programming for all ages beginning with a virtual storytime on Friday, May 15. Other programming opportunities include book clubs, trivia, yoga, teen and tween chat, and many more. Make sure to follow our social media accounts and website for more information.
Construction updates
For more than 12 years the Christian County Library has held onto plans for building new library branches in the cities of Clever and Sparta. We are excited to finally announce that construction has begun.
Due dates extended
All due dates have been further extended through the end of June. All pending and current holds will be frozen so you will keep your place in line when we reopen and any overdue fines are temporarily suspended during this closure.
Any patron (including out-of-county) whose card has or will expire during the closure period will be renewed through June 30, to allow continual access to digital resources and library databases.
Continued closures
Please hold onto your library, including MOBIUS and ILL, items until we reopen. During this closure, all book drops and community partner pick-up locations are closed.
All library programming and public meeting rooms will be suspended through Aug. 31, out of an abundance of caution for our patrons, staff, and volunteers. Additionally, this space will be used to quarantine library items when the library reopens.
Stay informed
We will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19. For all library news and updates please visit http://christiancountylibrary.org and our social media platforms. If you have questions we are always accessible through Ask a Librarian or social media.
Thank you for your patience
Once again, we apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment these changes may cause. Thank you for your support, understanding, and patience as we develop strategies for offering and reopening library services in a phased approach that strives to maintain the safety of community members and staff. We miss our patrons and no matter when we reopen our doors, we will be working on ensuring all materials are safe for everyone to borrow
Continue to stay safe.
Geri B. Godber
Executive Director
Christian County Library
