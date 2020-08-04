The Christian County Library’s mission is to expand access to innovative, community-driven facilities, services, and lifelong educational opportunities to all people of Christian County. Throughout this pandemic, we have prided ourselves on keeping true to our mission by providing alternative and new services for our community, including virtual programming, temporary e-library cards, curbside and drive-thru pick-up, increase of monthly digital checkout limits, take-and-make crafts, and quick picks book selections, to name a few.
Additionally, we strive to provide clean and safe library facilities. Following best practices and guidelines from trusted health officials, library staff is quarantining returned items for at least 72 hours, continually wiping down surfaces in high traffic areas, practicing social distancing and staffers are wearing protective face coverings. Yet, we can still do better.
As we have added more in-person services, we have also received messages, questions, and concerns from our vulnerable and high-risk patrons. Questions such as: When are your slowest times of the day? Do you have a special time for seniors to visit the library during the pandemic? I’m immunocompromised, when is the safest time to come to the library?
We hear you.
Beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the Christian County Library will be offering a Vulnerable and High-Risk Patron Library Browsing Hour from 10-11 a.m. Every Wednesday during this hour, anyone visiting the library will be required to wear face coverings to protect our most vulnerable patrons. To aid in this effort, disposable masks will be available at the front entrances of all branch locations.
Our decision to provide this service is based on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that face coverings aid in the prevention of spreading the virus to others, including those at higher risk of severe illness.
The library is driven by the needs of the community, and we hope that this small adjustment allows the opportunity for vulnerable patrons to enjoy their library experience. Thank you for your support in keeping all members of our community safe. #MaskingForAFriend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.