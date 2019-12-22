One million minutes! You read that correctly, the Christian County Library challenges the community to read one million minutes during the 2020 Winter Reading Challenge.
Think of the challenge as a New Year’s resolution with prizes.
For the entire month of January, Christian County will join hundreds of other libraries and schools across the nation in participating with Beanstack’s Third Annual Winter Reading Challenge, sponsored by Penguin Random House. Our challenge, for all community members, is to read 10 hours in order to reach the goal of one million minutes read.
Top-performing library districts are eligible to earn awards from Penguin Random House which include author visits and new books. Among the authors who will visit the winning libraries are Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich (“The Hero Next Door,” and “Crown”) and Max Brallier (“The Last Kids on Earth” series, and “Viking”).
In addition, the Christian County Library is offering prizes for those that choose to participate. Patrons who read and log at least one hour will be entered into a weekly drawing for a $25 Amazon gift card. Every hour read during the week is an additional entry. Gift cards will be drawn on Fridays during January and announced on social media.
To be eligible for the weekly drawings, all reading activity, including listening to audiobooks, must be logged in Beanstack either online or by accessing the app on a smartphone or tablet. Beanstack is a tool that allows users to easily keep track of books read and contribute to the overall goal of reaching one million minutes. To create a Beanstack account visit http://christiancountylibrary.beanstack.org.
If you are ready to participate but do not know where to start, the library staff is here to help. Book displays in the library branches and online resources are available any time of day. Online databases to help you choose that next favorite book include NoveList Plus, Select Reads, New Books Alert, and the Tumble Book Library. Each database can be accessed by visiting http://christiancountylibrary.org/research.
During last year’s entire Winter Reading Challenge, 65,323 readers logged more than 150,000 total books and 13.5 million minutes of reading time across all participating libraries and schools. For 2020, we hope to break that record. Will you accept the library’s challenge?
