Jackson Bray started this summer having not played football since he suited up for Nixa in a mighty mites league while in the first grade 11 years ago.
“I can’t really count that as playing,” said Bray, who has opted to line up as a wide receiver in his initial go-around on the gridiron this summer. “Football is new to me.”
In contrast, Bray and Nixa quarterback Reid Potts are old buddies and actual lifelong acquaintances for that matter. Upon transferring from Spokane to Nixa, Bray hasn’t had to work on developing a connection with Potts. Their well-established, strong bond has helped make Bray the talk of the Eagles’ summer camp.
Bray was a big part of Nixa’s championship at last week’s Parkview 7-on-7 Tournament. He had six, count ‘em six, touchdown catches from Potts on the day.
“It was kind of like his breakout day,” Potts said. “It’s fun teaching him football. He’s been picking up on it quick.”
“I don’t know what happened. I was nervous, but had an open mind,” Bray said of his unofficial debut as an Eagle. “It was definitely a breakout day for me. I didn’t drop a pass. I think I showed out and proved I can catch a football. I feel I’m not too bad and can help the team out.”
Bray was part of a mass exodus at Spokane this summer that has totally reshaped the Owls’ basketball program in particular. In addition to Bray bolting, coach Kyle Johnson took an assistant job at Parkview, center Zayne Gale transferred to Galena and forward Jaden McCoy transferred to Parkview.
Bray is going back to his roots. He attended Nixa through the fourth grade.
“I have a lot of friends up here from when I was in grade school, but hadn’t seen some of these guys since we were really young,” he said. “Some of the connections we made when we were little are kind of being rebuilt. It’s been fun. So far so good. Everyone’s treated me so well. It’s been a great experience.”
Bray and Potts, with an assist from their mothers, did well to keep in touch after the Brays moved to Spokane.
“We would hang out three or four times a week,” Potts said.
Bray and Potts were the first friends each of them ever had.
“We’ve known each other longer than we can remember, back when we were babies,” Bray said. “Being able to go to school with him now is going to be a lot of fun. I just hope we don’t get into too much trouble.”
Their friendship was triggered by the friendship of Bray’s mother, Cass, and Potts’ mother, Sherry.
“They met at the Springfield Community Center and had the same personal trainer. They were both running on treadmills and started talking,” Jackson said. “They realized they had boys the same age and ever since then they’ve been friends and Reid and I grew up together.”
Naturally, seeing their sons play together for the same school are heart-tugging moments for the mothers.
“The first touchdown Reid tossed me, I’m pretty sure my mom cried. She was a big baby about it,” Jackson said.
Bray was a five-sport athlete at Spokane, taking part in basketball, cross country, track, golf and even baseball for a year.
“Add this to the rest of the things I like to do,” he said. “Football has thrown off my basketball shot a little. I’m going to have to fix that.”
The manner in which Bray has burst upon the scene at Nixa is similar to Evann Long’s success a year ago. Long played basketball and baseball through high school for the Eagles, but hadn’t played football since he was in the eighth grade. Despite his inexperience, he went on to be an All-COC First-Team wideout as a senior.
New Nixa coach John Perry saw a similar story play out while he coached at Pearl, Mississippi.
“I begged a kid when he was in the ninth grade to come out for football. He was a basketball star and was going to be a one-sport standout,” Perry said. “I did an in-house visit with him and his parents and talked into him coming out for football. (This week), he got an offer from Ole Miss as a wide receiver. We sometimes put all our eggs in one basket and we need to spread them out.”
Perry admits he’s been surprised by Bray’s immediate impact, but adds maybe he should have expected it.
“It’s absolutely amazing Jackson has picked football up like he has,” Perry said. “I would have never thought he would pick up this sport like that. My expectations were not real high. But he’s highly intelligent and is a good athlete. You take anybody who is good at basketball and they’re going to have a chance to be a good wide receiver because the skills roll over, like running and catching a ball at the same or getting open in space.”
