Members of the Nixa Board of Education chose Linda Daugherty as their next president.
The board of education voted to make Daugherty president on Nov. 12, and also voted Josh Roberts vice president and reelected Glenn Scott secretary. Heather Zoromski, whose appointment to fill an open position was announced in October, was sworn in and began her service to Nixa Public Schools.
Daugherty replaces Scott McDonald, who stepped down from the Nixa Board of Education on Sept. 10, in light of his move from Nixa to Alabama. McDonald, like Daugherty, was first elected to the Nixa Board of Education in 2008.
Daugherty is the new president of the Missouri School Boards’ Association, a not-for-profit organization that exists to help school boards succeed in leading and operating their respective school districts.
Daugherty served as president-elect for a year and became president of the state association at the end of the 2020 MSBA Igniting Great Ideas Summit, an event conducted virtually on June 19.
Zoromski will serve until at least April 2021. Nixa Public Schools voters will choose three candidates to serve on the Nixa Board of Education in the April 2021 municipal elections.
There will be one ballot measure to fill the remaining two years of McDonald’s position and a second ballot measure to elect two people to seats for three-year terms. Those two spots are currently held by RaeLynn Anderson and Josh Roberts.
