A Memorial Service in memory of Lloyd will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holden Cremation and Funeral Services in Sparta, with Pastor Tom Humphrey officiating. Interment will be on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield.
It is with great sadness that the family of Lloyd James Turner (Jim) announces his passing after a brief illness.
He was born on Monday, June 28, 1937, and departed this life on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 82.
Lloyd will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 37 years, Beverly and his children, Pamela (Larry), Vickey (Tim), Jimmy (Naomi) and Jody (Andre). He is survived by his brother Tony (Joyce) and is proceeded in death by his two children Carol and Wray, brothers Carl and Paul, sister Betty and Grandson David. Lloyd will also be fondly remembered by his 13 grandchildren: Sarah (Jonny), Nicole, Jacob (Danielle), Stephen, Rachel, Valerie, Nicholas, Justin (Randi), Erin (Dan), Amee, Brendan, Alicia and Colton. He also has 26 great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.
