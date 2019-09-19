Lloyd Walles will be Nixa’s next fire chief.
The Nixa Fire Protection District Board of Directors voted Sept. 17 to promote Walles to the position of fire chief at the end of December 2019. Walles will follow Chief Jon Trent, who is retiring at the end of the year after 27 years in the fire service.
Walles is presently a depty fire chief who joined the Nixa Fire Protection district in 1994 as a volunteer. He became a full-time firefighter in 1994. He became an assistant chief an 2010. He led fire prevention and public education programs, and most recently served as Nixa’s deputy chief of operations.
Walles completed paramedic training with Mercy EMS in Springfield and holds an associates degree of applied sciences from Ozarks Technical Community College. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University.
Trent began his fire service career as a volunteer with the Nixa Fire Protection District in 1992. A tornado that came though part of the rural area surrounding the Nixa in November of 1991 spurred his interest in volunteer work.Trent served as a volunteer for close to three years before being hired as a full-time paid firefighter. He progressed through the ranks and was eventually appointed fire chief in February of 2012.
The Nixa Fire Protection District also announced the promotion of Athena Fitts to a full-time human resources manager position. She has been employed by the fire district for nearly 10 years as an administrative assistant. Fitts holds an associate of applied sciences degree in accounting and business management and has more than 25 years experience in accounting, business and human resources work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.