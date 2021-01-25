With all due apologies to the Blue & Gold Tournament, the Nixa Invitational Tournament can easily be viewed as big as it gets for the Eagles in regular-season play.
Throw in a pre-tourney game at Greenwood and there certainly are no gimmes for coach Jay Osborne's bunch this week.
Nixa (12-2) will finally get its chance to play Greenwood (14-2) and Aminu Mohammed on Tuesday at Greenwood, before beginning NIT action versus Webb City (11-3) on Wednesday, facing Parkview (5-6) on Friday and playing for fifth, third or first on Saturday.
If the favorites in the NIT’s two pools go 2-0, Saturday’s final will offer a rematch between Nixa and Kickapoo (9-2).
“We have a loaded schedule,” center Jason Jones said. “We’re excited about it and ready for it. We love to play the big games.”
After letting a four-point lead in overtime slip away in a loss against Kickapoo last week, the Eagles would love a chance at revenge versus the Chiefs.
“I hope we get another chance at Kickapoo,” guard Colin Ruffin said. “I think they were underestimating us (last week). We’re going to get their best game. We can hang with them. We’re going to be ready to play.”
“If we get the chance to see them again, it will be a good game,” forward Kael Combs added.
The other pool at the NIT will feature Kickapoo, Ozark and Central. Ozark (11-5) will face Central on Wednesday and Kickapoo on Friday. The Tigers fell to the Chiefs 91-76 in December.
Nixa will be the final Christian County area team to face Greenwood since the arrival of heralded Jays senior Aminu Mohammed from Washington D.C. two years ago.
Over the past two-plus seasons, Greenwood has played Spokane, Billings, Sparta, Clever, Ozark and Chadwick. Spokane is the only area team to have beaten the Jays.
Nixa and Greenwood did meet up in a summer league game last year.
“When we played them in the summer, (Mohammed) wasn’t really trying. I feel like we haven’t played him when he was trying,” Ruffin said.
NIT Schedule
Wednesday's games — Webb City vs. Nixa, 6 p.m.; Springfield Central vs. Ozark, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games — Webb City vs. Parkview, 6 p.m.; Springfield Central vs. Kickapoo, 8 p.m.
Friday's games — Nixa vs. Parkview, 6 p.m.; Ozark vs. Kickapoo, 8 p.m.
Saturday's games — Fifth-place game, 12 p.m.; Third-place game, 2 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.