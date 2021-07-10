Evann Long is the second Nixa grad in as many years to transfer from Pitt State (Kansas), but remain open-minded about re-joining the Gorillas.
“The door is definitely open,” Long said. “At this point, though, all I'm focused on is next season and proving what I can do. Wherever that makes me is where I'll go.”
Where Long is going to in a month is Fort Scott (Kansas). A year ago, Nixa grad Kinson Michel left Pitt State for NorthArk.
Long hopes the juco route with the Greyhounds proves as fruitful for him as it did for Ozark grad Jake Skaggs. Skaggs transferred from Missouri Southern to Fort Scott and hit 14 home runs with 45 RBIs this year.
“Him being there is going to be awesome. It helped me make my decision on which school to go to,” Long said. “He's a brother to me. We always work well together.”
Long and long-time teammate Joe Reid are playing together with the Springfield Cobras in the Show-Me Collegiate League this summer. Reid, too, is going juco, by transferring from Indiana to Crowder.
Like Reid, Long is relishing the playing time he is receiving with the Cobras. The second baseman has responded by hitting .400 with eight walks and 10 stolen bases.
Organized games for Reid and Long have been few the past two years, what with losing their senior season at Nixa to the COVID-19 pandemic and red-shirting this year.
“I really needed this. Getting reps and ABs is going to go a long way for me,” Long said of playing in the Show-Me League. “It was tough being away from baseball for so long. And then last summer this league ended early.
“You can hit in the cage all you want. But it's a lot different when people are watching, there are umpires and different pitches are coming at you from different angles,” he added. “That's why this league is so important this summer, trying to get back in the swing of things and get your swagger back.”
Long is beginning to feel like his old self. He hit .390 and was a unanimous All-COC First-Team selection his junior year at Nixa.
“I’m getting back in rhythm finally. I'm getting the timing in my swing back,” he said. “I have some decent stats. But I've had a couple infield singles. At the end of the day, stats don't really matter, anyway. I'm just trying to get my reps in. I am starting to trust my swing and actually be comfortable with it. Also, I'm seeing the ball better.”
Long is a finance and marketing major with no aspirations to one day coach for a living. However, he’s serving as an assistant coach this summer to Zach Leonard for the Nixa Baseball Club’s 17-and-under outfit.
NBC 17U was 5-0 while winning a tournament title in Kansas City two weeks ago.
Long is coaching players who he previously called teammates. He’s happy to report they have been receptive to his advice.
“I have a pretty good relationship with them,” Long said. “We have fun, but they still listen to me well. They can trust me because they know I've been in their shoes and been through the process. Also, I’ve learned a lot in college, the small things in baseball. I'm teaching that to those guys. That's exciting to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.