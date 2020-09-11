For the past decade, Scott McDonald has been the president of the Nixa Board of Education. He stepped down on Sept. 10.
McDonald said he is moving from Nixa and his job with Central Bank of the Ozarks to accept a job in Alabama, where he will be closer to where his daughters, Beth and Demi, are attending college.
Voters in the Nixa School District first elected McDonald to the school board in 2008. He also serves with Show Me Christian County, an economic development organization. McDonald’s term was set to expire at the end of 2020.
During his tenure on the board of education, Nixa Public Schools opened Summit Intermediate School, remodeled Nixa Junior High, renovated the Glenn Scott SCORE campus of Nixa High School, added onto several buildings, instituted one-to-one technology devices for students, expanded Eagle Stadium, purchased additional land for future expansion, and passed bond issues to expand Century Elementary and construct a performing arts center. McDonald also led the effort to hire Dr. Gearl Loden as superintendent upon the retirement of longtime superintendent Stephen Kleinsmith.
The district has also maintained a high level of academic standing during McDonald’s tenure on the board winning local, state, national and international awards.
McDonald’s resignation creates a vacancy that the remaining board members will aim to fill by appointment.
Residents wishing to be appointed to the vacancy should make their desire known by sending a letter containing a short biography, relevant qualifications and their reasoning for seeking the vacant board of education seat. Letters will be accepted until Friday, September 25, 2020, at 12 p.m.
Letters should be mailed to or dropped off at the following address:
Nixa Board of Education
Attn: Glenn Scott, board secretary
301 S. Main St.
Nixa, MO 65714
