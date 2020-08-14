A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Lonnie Ray Whiteley, 71, of Nixa went home to be with his Lord Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. He was born Oct. 8, 1948, in Tucumcari, New Mexico. Along with his father, Ray Dee Whiteley, Lonnie was raised by grandparents J.F. and Laura Whiteley.
He was a wonderful husband and father, and loved his family. Lonnie was a member of the Christian County Master Gardeners.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara (Small) Whiteley; children, Michael Whiteley and wife Robin of Columbia, and Erin Whiteley of Nixa; a brother, Larry Whiteley and wife Pam of Olathe, Kansas; and two nephews, Todd Whiteley and wife Megan, and Spencer Whiteley and wife Katherine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lonnie’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
