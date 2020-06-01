Gage Weatherfield and Cole Fleischman have to rank among the most anonymous NCAA D-II signees Nixa's baseball program has ever produced.
Weatherfield and Fleischman both were poised for not only a breakout season this spring, but a debut season, on the Eagles' varsity. Of course, the COVID-10 pandemic wiped out their senior campaign.
From here, Weatherfield and Fleischman are headed to McKendree (Illinois).
Weatherfield signed to play NCAA ball without ever even suiting up for a Nixa varsity game. He was cut from the Eagles' COC championship roster as a junior. His response to failing to make the cut was added determination.
"I was pretty bummed," Weatherfield said. "But it is what it is. It happens to some of the best of us. Baseball has been a part of my life since I was a little kid. It’s an amazing game. It’s something I didn’t want to live without and I wasn’t ready to give up on it. I was back on the field and worked my butt off.
"The extra time I had gave me more time to work," he added. "I knew if I wanted to be on the field I had to work really hard. I came back better and stronger. I gained confidence last summer while having one of my better seasons playing for 417."
Weatherfield showed his loyalty to Nixa by attending Eagles games last year.
"I was there to support my friends and support Nixa," he said.
Weatherfield, a second baseman, attracted the attention of McKendree by attending a showcase. It didn't take him long to decide the school was an ideal fit.
"I talked to the coach and I could tell he believed in me and what I can do for his program. I didn’t get that response from any other coach," Weatherfield said "That was one of the things that pulled me to McKendree."
An added bonus in regard to McKendree is the Lebanon, Illinois, campus is a 15-minute drive to Busch Stadium and Weatherfield is an ardent Cardinals fan.
Weatherfield finally got the chance to take to the diamond again by playing for 417 in a game at U.S. Baseball Park last week.
"It’s awesome to be playing again, after having your senior season taken away from you," he said. "It was sad not getting to play this year. The good thing is I have college baseball. I’ve kept my mind on college ball, rather than being sad about high school ball."
Fleischman signed with McKendree shortly after Weatherfield. He also was impressed by the personal touch of the McKendree coaching staff.
"I like their baseball program and how involved they are with their students," Fleischman said. "The coaches seemed really involved in the players’ academic life. Last year, their team had a 3.5 GPA and they’re striving to get better."
Fleischman and Weatherfield are grateful to be attending the same college. They've been friends going on five years.
"Gage is one of my best friends," Fleischman said. "It's great we found a niche we both fit into at McKendree."
Fleischman, a pitcher who Nixa coach Jason Daugherty figured would fill a prominent role in his rotation, is also savoring his return to baseball.
"It was very disappointing not to play this year," Fleischman said. "I was pushing to have a spot in the rotation. This was going to be the year. But plans change. I kind of like to keep it all positive, though. It feels so good to be back out on the turf now. I love it."
