Lorane Butcher

A memorial service will be in the spring of 2021 at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with a graveside service following at Springfield National Cemetery.
Lorane Fay (Simmons) Butcher, daughter of the late William Aaron and Francis (Strong) Simmons, was born Feb. 20, 1925, in Sweden, Douglas County, Missouri, and passed away Feb. 5, 2021 in Ozark, Missouri. She was 95 years,11 months and 15 days of age.
Lorane was also preceded in death by her husband, Joda Anderson Butcher (1920-1977), brothers, Norman L Simmons and Jimmie E. Simmons and sister Anabelle Combs.
When Lorane and Joda moved to San Francisco in 1951, she became a Giants baseball fan. She was a Wednesday Ladies Day regular visitor to Candlestick Park; her picture was on the newspaper front page one year on Opening Day. Lorane volunteered all her life, including the Brownie Troop, Girl Scouts, children’s swim team, and was a terrific chauffeur for visiting family and friends to any place they wanted to go, regardless of how many times she had already been there.
During their 1964 retirement in Ozark, Lorane joined the Utopia Club. She loved to volunteer at the annual Ozark Fall Craft Fair, and was a member for the remainder of her life. Lorane never stopped moving; she liked to travel especially with the Ozark Bank Charter trips. She also became an avid golf tournament viewer; she knew all the famous players names and their PGA rankings.
Lorane was an avid reader of books and especially the newspaper. She liked working in her yard, was especially fond of iris, peonies, and her beloved rose garden. She regularly attended the First Baptist Church in Ozark until her health declined. She always remembered birthdays, anniversaries, and was known for her special pies and cakes for any occasion. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.
Lorane is survived by her daughter Joyce (Butcher) Hall, husband Robert of Mound City, Missouri and Palm City, Florida, step-sons, Dr. Gary Hall of Florida and Robert Ray Hall of Georgia, step-granddaughters, Lauren Hall of Independence, Missouri and Sarah Hall of Denver, Colorado and adopted Godsons, Bryan and Jason Engle of Ozark, Missouri. She will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews and her friends in Ozark, Missouri.
The family wishes to extend gratitude and recognition to the Ozark Nursing Care Center and Compassus Hospice assistants for their medical and compassionate care during this period of Lorane’s life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.