As part of her final wishes, there will be no public services. A private family graveside service with Pastor Becky Schwandt officiating will be held at Ozark City Cemetery, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Madeline Sue Forgey (Young), 84, died Feb. 20, 2021, at her home in Linn Creek, Missouri, surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 14, 1936, in Ozark, the oldest daughter of A. O. “Bud” and Evelyn Young.
Sue was united in marriage to Ray Eugene Forgey on January 7, 1955. They celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to his death in 2015. She is survived by six children: Joni and Tom Chudomelka (Ozark), Patricia Burkholder (Valencia, California), Jenni and Jack Trimmer (Casper, Wyoming), Art Forgey (Gainsville, Florida), Kenny Forgey and Cara and Shawn Gerdiman (Linn Creek, Missouri). She had 13 grandchildren: Christopher (Samantha) Chudomelka, Andrew Chudomelka, Caitlin (John) Burkholder-Travis, Caryn (Matt) Gilbert-Burkholder, Jake and Sam Burkholder, Sara and Brad Southard, Tyler and Logan Forgey, Justin, Joshua, and Finley Gerdiman. Three great grandchildren: Avery Burkholder-Travis, Olivia Chudomelka, and Shelby Gilbert-Burkholder.
Other survivors include her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and her beloved dachshund, Molly. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings: Valerie Jean Rathbun and Buddy Young.
Sue was an active member of her community all her life. Her kindness was known to many. She served as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader for many troops, including many years as an area Girl Scout director. She was an active member of T.O.P.S. for more than 50 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, T.O.P.S. and Red Hat friends. She served as an election official for many years. Sue’s love and support for her children, grand-children, nieces, nephews, and all their friends was experienced by all who knew her.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Kids’ Harbor, Inc., Child Advocacy Center (Osage Beach).
