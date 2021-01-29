Upon further review, a utility improvement project will proceed as planned along Main Street in Nixa.
The Nixa City Council voted 6-0 to award a $1.09 million water line improvement project to K&B Equipment for water line work along Main Street on Jan. 11. The vote came over some objections from Mark Anderson, owner of Morning Day Cafe and Main Corner Mercantile, and a leader in Nixa’s Downtown Revitalization Committee. Anderson voiced his concerns about some specifications of the project in December.
K&B Equipment has been hired to replace water mains, hydrants and other related waterworks hardware along Main Street from a point at Walnut Street to a southern point at West South Street. The work area is about fourth-tenths of a mile through Nixa’s historic downtown district.
“Overall, this is a much larger project. This is 7,000 feet of project and we’re talking about the downtown, the main meat of that portion is about 500 feet,” Nixa Director of Public Works Doug Colvin said. “It’s a very small piece. They should be in and out of there within just a few days. If not, they’re going to be running way behind on the rest of the project.”
Colvin explained that there are four points where main service lines cross Highway 14 in a work area Fort Street east to a point by Ridgecrest Avenue. Those lines that cross the highway will be replaced through a method of boring under the street rather than open trench replacement.
“They can do some open trench on those mains, however, because of traffic control and putting out steel casings and those kinds of things, it’s really very inefficient and very costly when you do that,” Colvin said.
However, the project will require a lane closing. Construction workers with signs and flags would direct drivers through the work zone, and parking spaces on the west side of Main Street would be closed as the work proceeds.
Nixa Utilities aims to have the project done by April 15, in time for the Nixa Sucker Days festival to happen without any impeding construction work.
When he spoke to the Nixa City Council in December, Anderson worried about the impact that the project will have on his businesses and others on Main Street, in the event that street closures stop people from traveling along Highway 14 or onto Main.
“They’re going to have to shut down at least half of Main Street,” Anderson said. “From 14 going all the way down to South Street, they’ll be cutting up the parking spots on the side of the road, so therefore, we won’t have any parking downtown.”
A lack of parking, or even a busy construction site, Anderson said, is a deterrent for people to stop and visit the businesses along Main Street.
Anderson asked the Nixa City Council to require that the project be done with directional boring rather than open trench digging. He also asked that the construction hours move to non-business hours after 5 p.m. into the overnight hours.
Colvin and Nixa City Attorney Nick Woodman advised that the only way to require directional boring, certain work hours or any other effort to aid businesses on Main Street would be to reject the winning bid, publish a new set of bid specifications for the project and let it out to bid a second time. Such a move would result in a delay in completing the utility line replacement project.
Still Colvin approached the contractor and asked about night work.
“(The K&B contractor) couldn’t cover the cost of that. He would need to adjust his bid, and so if we were going to require night work, we would need to go out and re-bid the project. That would take us roughly eight weeks,” Colvin said.
Anderson said in December that a drop in customer traffic will do irreparable harm to businesses downtown, like Morning Day Cafe, and result in job loss for the people who work downtown.
