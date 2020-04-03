April 3 marked the first day that business owners could apply for federal Small Business Administration loans for relief of the financial loss tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heather Jenkins, an accountant and the owner of Nisa-Based Jenkins CPA Firm, expected expected the funding to be gone in a single day.
“Here’s the problem: the funds are going to go extremely fast,” Jenkins said. “There is no reason not to apply for one of these loans if you’re qualified for them.”
The SBA made two main loans available to business owners as part of the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The SBA Payroll Protection Program is funded through the CARES Act, which Congress enacted March 27. The small business relief portion of the $2 trillion bill offered up $350 billion toward preventing layoffs and business closures related to the coronavirus.
“I just don’t see any way you’re going to lose with this loan. As long as you’re not fraudulent, I don’t see any way you can lose,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins offered advice on the CARES Act, unemployment law and SBA loan programs during a video conference on Zoom on April 3.
Business owners should be in close talks with their accountants, if they have them, Jenkins said, but encouraged all employers to do their own research, and do it fast.
“If anyone tells you they know everything about this, be wary of that person,” Jenkins said. “That money is expected to go extremely quickly.”
The Payroll Protection Program overall requires less accountability than other SBA loan programs, but businesses should still be tracking all of their lost income and payroll problems related to COVID-19.
“They’re basically relying on you to be honest and truthful with your numbers for this loan,” Jenkins said. “Don’t lie, obviously, don’t make stuff up. It’s not worth that.”
These loans, according to the SBA, can also be forgiven if proceeds are used for exactly what the SBA documents. All loan payments will be deferred for six months. Most importantly, the SBA will forgive the portion of the loan proceeds that are used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest.
When the loan is approved and the money is dispersed, recipients have eight weeks to spend the money, Jenkins said. A forgiveness application will be made available at some point, but is reportedly not available to loan recipients yet.
Forgiveness has everything to do with what you spend the money on.
Jenkins advises all loan recipients to account for all of the money that they receive, so that they can have the best chance at receiving loan forgiveness
“You have to keep documentation. If you don’t have QuickBooks or some type of accounting, now is a good time to do that,” Jenkins said. “If you keep those things, at least, then I don’t see any problem with these loans being forgiven.”
More information is available at https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources.
Other funding mechanisms
On March 18, an act of Congress allowed employers to continue paying employees who are not at work due to the pandemic. It made 80 hours of sick leave available to every employee, which is then reimbursed by the federal government.
“How they are going to do that is unclear,” Jenkins said. “It’s too new, they are trying to do everything really fast, and most of the time these changes take months and months to enact.”
Jenkins said the reimbursement will apply to slowdowns, where workers’ hours are cut. It can also apply to part-time employees, provided that the employer exhausts the 80 hours of sick time and accounts for it properly before an employee is laid off. That includes part-time workers, commissioned salespersons, or anyone else on a payroll system that requires an employer to withhold payroll taxes from their wages.
“You should pay them, if at all possible, that 80 hours. Then they go and can apply for unemployment if they’re still not working and you don’t have any income coming into your business,” Jenkins said.
The SBA disaster relief program also offers loans to small businesses. They are typically used in the wake of natural disasters such as floods, tornados and hurricanes.
“The entire country is declared a disaster area, so everybody is eligible for those loans,” Jenkins said.
The federal government allocated $10 billion to provide individual loans of up to $10,000 for each recipient.
“It’s a great loan, but it’s not what’s best for more people that are out there right now,” Jenkins said.
Bigger loans require that recipients pay them back in full, and the requirements for disaster relief
Individual unemployment
“We are very aware of the fact that people are struggling to get through to the Missouri Department of Labor,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said at a press briefing April 2.
The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations received an additional 104,000 unemployment claims in the week of March 30-April 3, and that was on top of an already increased volume of claims.
Missourians needing to file unemployment claims can do so at http://labor.mo.gov, but are advised that the computer system is experiencing much higher-than-usual traffic volumes.
“This is all uncharted territory, it’s new for all of us. Different people can get unemployment that haven’t in the past,” Jenkins said.
Part-time workers, independent contractors and self-employed persons may be eligible for unemployment. In the past, such claims were very minimal.
“The systems haven’t been caught up yet,” Jenkins said. “It’s all online. It might deny you, but that doesn’t mean that you’re not going to qualify.”
Jenkins said persons who will initially be denied unemployment may end up being paid backwards from the time they first lost unemployment. That does little to offer comfort in the short term, but offers some hope for the long term.
“It’s going to take the Division of Employment Security some time to get their back end systems caught up with these laws,” Jenkins said. “Keep applying, even if you got denied.”
The maximum period for state unemployment in Missouri has been extended from a 20-week collection to 33 weeks.
Unemployment in Missouri pays somewhere between 40 and 45 percent of a person’s normal wage. Missouri sets a maximum of $320 per week. However, federal guidelines now allow qualified persons on unemployment to receive an additional $600 per week from the federal government, as part of the CARES Act.
“Everybody is eligible for unemployment if they have either lost their job, or if their job is temporarily laid off because of the coronavirus, or if their wages have dropped,” Jenkins said. “If they were working 40 hours a week and they are now working 30 hours a week, or 20 hours a week, or 10 hours a week, they could be eligible for unemployment.”
