A man from Clever who allegedly pointed a gun at a police officer and was shot faces three felony charges, including assault of a law enforcement officer.
Cliff R. Meny, 48, was taken by ambulance to a Springfield hospital after he was shot on the left side of his torso, near his ribs, according to a probable cause statement filed by a Greene County sheriff’s deputy.
Meny is charged with class A felony first-degree assault on a special victim, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, an unclassified felony. Many was charged on Jan. 23, about five days after he was allegedly shot by a police officer.
According to the probable cause statement, a Clever police officer responded to two 911 calls from a house on Nice Place Road, near the intersection of Highway 14 and State Route ZZ. The house is outside of Clever in Christian County, but the Clever officer responded because he was the nearest law enforcement agent to the house at that time, and because the Clever Police Department and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office have a mutual aid agreement in place for such cases.
The first 911 was made at 8:18 p.m., the second was made at 8:31.
In the first call, a man called to report that Meny had consumed alcohol and was “being combative,” and that a 9mm handgun was missing from the caller’s house.
The second call allegedly came from Cliff Meny.
According to the probable cause statement, Meny told a dispatcher, “Get the cops here, please.”
“Just get them here quick,” Meny allegedly told the dispatcher, according to the probable cause statement. “Yeah, I’ve got a gun, so tell them that.”
Meny hung up the phone moments later.
The Clever police officer reported that he arrived at the house at 8:37 p.m. He reportedly saw Meny in the road walking toward the original 911 caller, and that Meny had a handgun in his right hand. The police officer told a Greene County deputy that he drew his duty weapon and yelled for Meny to “drop his weapon.” That’s when Meny allegedly raised the pistol in his hand “into a shooting position,” and allegedly pointed the gun at the police officer.
The police officer told Greene County investigators that he fired four shots. At least one of those rounds struck Meny, causing him to fall to the ground. According to the probable cause statement, the police officer rushed to Meny’s aid, applying gauze to a wound on his abdomen. The Clever officer then located a Smith and Wesson firearm approximately a foot from Meny. The officer told deputies he cleared one round from the gun’s chamber and stowed the gun in his police car. A detective later found 17 live rounds in the gun, according to the probable cause statement.
The police officer estimated that approximately four seconds elapsed between the time he arrived at the scene and exited his police car, yell for Meny to drop his gun and the time he fired shots at Meny, according to court documents.
Meny has not been booked in the Christian County Jail, but defense attorney Donovan D. Dobbs entered an appearance on Meny’s behalf on Jan. 23. A court arraignment has not been scheduled at this time.
A Greene County deputy wrote in the probable cause statement that Meny spoke with a flight nurse while he was being taken to the hospital by helicopter. Meny told the nurse he “was going to shoot the cops.”
The nurse, according to the court documents allegedly asked why Meny wanted to shoot police officers, and Meny allegedly responded, “Oh, I don’t know. I guess I wasn’t too smart.”
