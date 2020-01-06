A man from Clever was killed in a single-vehicle accident Jan. 4.
Robert Hays, 80, was the only person involved in a fatal accident that occurred on Metzletein Road southwest of Clever at 2:50 p.m. Saturday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hays was driving northbound in a 2000 Chrysler minivan. The vehicle reportedly traveled off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
Hays was taken by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, but died of his injuries at 4:42 p.m. According to the Highway Patrol, Hays was not wearing a seatbelt.
The accident occurred near the intersection of Metzletein Road and Old Wire Road, according to the Highway Patrol accident report.
