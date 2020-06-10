The man whose run from Springfield police ended with a car accident and the death of a Nixa woman will serve a life sentence in prison for murder.
Tommy Morris Jr., 56, was sentenced June 10 after a three-day bench trial for his role in the death of Dana Sowards. Morris was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, plus another 10 years on a previous conviction of attempted distribution of a controlled substance and 10 years for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Greene County Judge Michael Cordonnier handed down the sentence June 10.
Sowards, 31, was killed in a two-car accident April 17, 2018. The accident occurred at the intersection of Mount Vernon Street and Scenic Avenue in Springfield, when Soward’s car was hit by a vehicle driven by Tommy Morris Jr. Police were pursuing Morris that day.
According to reports from the Springfield Police Department, officers observed Morris take part in a drug deal in the parking lot of a grocery store and attempted to stop his vehicle. Morris then fled from police, driving at speeds reportedly twice the speed limit and running stop signs and lights.
Police briefly lost sight of Morris’ vehicle when it reached speed of 78 mph on Scenic Avenue, a road with a limit of 35 mph. A detective, according to the report, spotted the vehicle traveling north on Scenic Avenue toward West Mt. Vernon Street.
“That detective then witnessed the defendant run the red light at the intersection of Scenic and Mount Vernon and watched as the defendant crashed into the driver side of the vehicle Dana Sowards was driving,” a statement from Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson’s office reads.
At trial, the detective testified that, “it was the worst collision I have ever seen as an officer — a massive collision.”
Sowards was reportedly driving to pick up her youngest son from her mother’s house.
In June 2019, the city of Springfield reportedly agreed to pay Sowards’ family an estimated $430,000 for her death in the accident that resulted in the murder charge for Morris.
Dustin Sowards filed the suit against the city of Springfield and four Springfield law enforcement officers on Oct. 1, 2018. Dustin Sowards and his two children are the only plaintiffs in the case.
On June 25, 2019 it was announced that the city of Springfield’s insurance carrier agreed to settle the civil lawsuit.
Dana Sowards’ family contends that the collision and her death could have been avoided had Springfield police not been pursuing Morris at high speeds through a residential area. Springfield police maintained that they were not actively engaged in a chase with Morris at the time the crash occurred, though Morris was reportedly fleeing from police officers at the time.
By reaching a settlement, the Springfield Police Department will not legally admit any fault or liability in the case.
According to her obituary from Greenlawn Funeral Home, Dana Sowards volunteered at James River Church in the nursery and also volunteered at Mathews Elementary School in Nixa.
