A graveside funeral was held Feb. 22, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Marianne McBride, 82, of Nixa passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2021. She was born Aug. 23, 1938, in Cleveland Ohio, the daughter of Roy and Elsie Lee (Anderson) Pabst. At the age of 12, Marianne moved with her parents to Oregon to be near family there, and to help with her father’s illness. After Roy passed away, her mother married Melvin McCurdy in 1959. He became a loving stepfather to Marianne.
In 1955, Marianne and Kenneth Billey McBride were married. He enlisted in the Army in 1957, and for 22 years, they traveled throughout the United States and Germany as the Army led them.
They had moved to Nixa in 1975, while Kenneth commuted to Fort Leonard Wood for the next two years. Marianne stared working for JCPenney in 1975, and continued until retirement in 2000.
A Christian woman, Marianne was a member of Highlandville Assembly of God Church for 30 years. She served her church and had enjoyed cooking for missionary dinners, and arranging flowers. She attended the shows at Stained Glass Theatre when possible. Every six months, she made a trip to Texas to visit family. Crocheting and needlepoint were among her talents. The family has several afghans to show for her effort. Family and friends enjoyed her great cooking.
Survivors include: her son, Kenneth A. McBride of Springfield; her daughter Tami Weyer of Nixa; granddaughter Kelli Helton and husband Brad of Ozark; her pride and joy great-grandson Braden K. Helton; a brother-in-law Roger Taylor; nine nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Marianne was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth McBride in 2011, a sister, Barbara Lee Taylor, and her parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.