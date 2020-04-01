Arrangements are under the care of Meadors Funeral Home, Republic.
Mark Allen Amtower, 25, passed away at his home in Clever March 26.
Mark was a graduate of Clever High School class of 2013. Mark was a volunteer for Clever Fire Department for a short time as well as a volunteer for the Clever Police Department.
Mark always wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps in the emergency management field. He started with being a “victim” for CERT classes his dad taught when he was nine years old. He went on to volunteer thousands of hours for CERT, Fire Corps and the Christian County Emergency Management Agency. He worked at the Christian County Sheriff’s Office as a MULES operator for a while and lastly, was employed at the Clever Stone Company.
He loved to serve his community and was always helping others. Sometimes, giving away his last few dollars to help someone in need. He truly will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his beloved Grandma and Grandpa, Lavon and Louise Wisehart. He is survived by his heartbroken family: Mom and Dad, Phil and Debbie Amtower; brother Chris, his big sister Erin, his Grandma Carol and Grandpa Doug.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mark Amtower scholarship for First Responders. This scholarship will be presented to a Clever High School senior who is pursuing a career in the First Responder field, in honor of Mark's passion for community service. Donations can be sent to the Christian County Citizens Corps, 100 West Church Street, Room 100, Ozark, MO 65721.
