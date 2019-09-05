A Celebration of Life was held for him on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Springfield.
Marty Craig Anderson, 63, of Nixa, Missouri, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Marty was born Sept. 9, 1955 in Chicago Illinois, to Eldon Anderson and Marian (Dalen) Anderson. On July 12, 1980, he married RaeLynn Grivette.
He enjoyed a successful 27-year career with the Bureau of Prisons as a warden, followed with teaching at Missouri State University and a stint as the executive director at Alpha House for a few years before embracing retirement.
Marty enjoyed golfing, cooking, spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a very active member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and a member of the Nixa Fire Department Board of Directors.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Marian Anderson, a son, Joshua Anderson, a sister, Kathleen Michaelson, and a nephew David Michaelson.
Marty is survived by his loving wife, RaeLynn; three children, Christopher (Dawn), Derek (Jenna), and Jenna Anderson; six grandchildren, Louis, Andres, Millianna, Landen, Cora, and Hadley; a niece, Michelle (Donald) Gross, and a nephew, Todd Michaelson, and many family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.
