A family celebration of life was held Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at her home.
Mary Ann Feldman, 83, of Nixa, Missouri, passed Thursday evening, Jan. 27, 2021.
Mary Ann was born on Feb. 21, 1937, in Howell County, the daughter of the late Herbert and Lula May Cox.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by sons, Keith Bartlett, Jim Bartlett, and their father Buell Bartlett, as well as a son Robert Feldman, her brothers Frank, Harold, Russell, and Howard, and one sister, Iva Loven.
Survivors include: her beloved husband of 33 years, Preston Feldman, her son Richard Feldman and his wife Jackie of Cabool, Missouri, grandson Kris Bartlett and his wife Heather of Huntsville, Arkansas, grandson Nathan Lyne and his wife Haley of Ozark, Missouri, granddaughter Kortney Feldman of Springfield, Missouri, granddaughter Madison Feldman of Willow Springs, Missouri, her 4 nieces, Beverly, Caroline, Lou Ann, and Sue Lynn, and 2 nephews Howard and Gary.
Mary Ann's most cherished times were those spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed going fishing with them, as well as teaching them all to knit, sew, quilt and cook. She always looked forward to the summers when they could all play in the garden and feed the chickens together.
Mary Ann was an attendant of Spokane First Baptist Church, as well as being a loving and devoted homemaker and wife. One of her favorite things to do was to cruise in parades and car shows with her husband, Preston, in their classic Mustangs and their 1958 Impala.
