Mary Edith Harris, 92, of Ozark died Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Ozark Riverview Manor. Mary was born March 31, 1927 the daughter of John K. and Ida (Whitsett) Simpson. On Nov. 9, 1947, she was united in marriage to John Dean Harris and to this union two sons, Alan T. Harris and P. Bruce Harris, were born.
Mary was a longtime Christian County resident and well-known business woman. She and Dean successfully owned and operated Harris Funeral Homes in Ozark and Nixa for many years, and she continued operations after the death of her husband, Dean. Mary was a compassionate lady and very classy, but always humble and willing to help others. She was recognized in 1993 by the National Heritage Foundation with a plaque and roses for forty two years of dedicated funeral service.
Mary is survived by a brother, John H. Simpson; two sisters, Helen Acheson and Inis Mitchum; four grandchildren, Caleb Harris, Annie Cundiff, Brandy Sexton, Brianna Preston-Alpers; special friends Brent and Kelly Carlson, Carla Dobbs, Nehemiah Carlson; several nieces and nephews and other caring family members.
In addition to her husband, Mary was also preceded in death by both sons, Alan and Bruce Harris; two brothers Charles and George Simpson; two sisters Mildred Ferrell and Nancy Bray and a very devoted pet, Java.
It was Mary’s final wishes for Barnes Family Funeral Home to care for her and follow her wishes of no formal services. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Dean in the Sparta Cemetery. Mary was loved will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
