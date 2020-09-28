A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Mary June Bonacker, 89, of Rogersville, passed away Sept. 21, 2020. She was born July 6, 1931, in Crane, the daughter of Pate and Beatrice (Puett) Bassett.
Mary was a dedicated home economics educator for 30 years for Nixa Public Schools. She had worked as an extension agent before that for Christian County and a dietician for St. John’s Hospital. Mary was a member of East Sunshine Church of Christ. She was in the Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority at Missouri State University. Mary enjoyed cooking, sewing and traveling in Europe, Canada, Mexico and in much of the United States by private plane, (3017A).
Survivors include: her husband, Judge Donald Bonacker of Rogersville; children, Mary Teresa Schupbach Hedgpeth and husband John Frederick of Ozark, Lisa Ann Schupbach Ness and husband Peter Jon of West Linn, Oregon, and Lisa Ann Slattery of Springfield; grandchildren, Kathryn Michelle Baker and husband Ryan of Ozark, Laurie Ann Fairbairn and husband Matt of St. Louis, Abbie Elizabeth Hedgpeth of St. Louis, John Robert Hedgpeth of Ozark, Andrew Walker Ness of West Linn, Oregon, Luke Wyatt Ness of West Linn, Oregon, Leslie Ann Bonacker of Springfield, Mitchell Slattery of Maine, Peter Slattery of Springfield, and Daniel Slattery of St. Louis; great grandchildren, Jack Frederick Fairbairn, Reid Matthew Fairbairn and Olivia Grace Fairbairn, all of St. Louis; daughter in law, Deborah Bonacker of Springfield; sister, Nora Jean Barnard and husband Frank of Green Forest, Arkansas; and sisters in law, Marj Schupbach of Springfield and Janet Bassett of Crane. Mary was also loved by many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Scott Bonacker, a brother, Robert Bassett and an infant sister, Barbara Ann.
