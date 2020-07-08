The mayors of Ozark and Nixa are talking about face coverings, but Christian County’s two largest cities aren’t likely to have any executive orders pertaining to face masks until at least July 15.
That’s when the Springfield City Council is set to consider enacting an ordinance with a provision requiring the wearing of face coverings in public places.
“We have discussed that,” Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner said on July 6. “I talked it over briefly with Mayor [Brian] Steele of Nixa, and I think what we’re waiting on is to see what Springfield does.”
Gardner told the Ozark Board of Aldermen at a meeting conducted over the Zoom teleconferencing platform that some language for a face covering requirement ordinance or order is ready to go. The mayor asked Ozark City Attorney Amanda Callaway to draft the language for consideration.
“Miss Callaway has come up with what she feels is a reasonable order, or wording of an order to be put forth, but we haven’t done it yet. We’re prepared, but the bottom line is we’re waiting to see what Springfield does. We don’t want to be the lone wolf, that would be very confusing for everybody,” Gardner said.
Ozark’s order would be based on an order in effect in St. Louis, where violations can result in civil and criminal penalties. However, Gardner picked the St. Louis ordinance as an example for its simplicity.
“St. Louis had a very simple (order), very straightforward, and that’s probably what we prefer,” Gardner said.
Most cities with masking ordinances enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are enforcing them in such a way that they crack down on citizens and organizations that are not making “a good faith effort” in requiring face coverings in public places, with some exceptions for eating, drinking, legal, medical or behavioral health reasons.
“It would be a bear to enforce, that’s probably an understatement,” Gardner said.
Springfield’s considerations
It’s estimated that more than 75 percent of the populations of Ozark and Nixa commute to Springfield for their employment. That commuter population represents some of the considerations for the leaders of Springfield’s two major hospitals, which serve a wide region of southwest Missouri.
CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards sent an open letter to Springfield Mayor Ken McClure that outlined COVID-19 patient treatments at CoxHealth’s facilities. Edwards said the the novel coronavirus is growing in and around Springfield.
“Given there is no compelling evidence that masking causes harm, and certain compelling evidence that it can slow the transmission rate, there seems no logical trigger point other than now or as soon as possible,” Edwards wrote.
As of July 8, there have been 64 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Christian County, with one death and seven additional cases classified as “probable” by the use of antibody testing.
Neighboring Greene County has 373 confirmed cases with eight deaths from COVID-19. Greene County also experienced a 16-percent increase in active cases from July 1 to July 8.
“I imagine that when our political leaders weigh this decision, they will look at factors other than science, including societal factors. But we are convinced science indicates the need to mask is now or as soon as possible,” Edwards wrote.
Edwards gave some data from PCR (nasal swab) tests for COVID-19 conducted at CoxHealth. He wrote that the rate of positive tests among CoxHealth patients rose from 0.5 percent to 10.7 percent.
“This is likely a lead indicator of possible exponential intensity of disease growth,” Edwards wrote. “This undermines the argument that we have more positives simply because we have more testing. We have more positives because the disease is beginning to rapidly grow in prevalence, leading to great concerns for our community’s health and future.”
Edwards’ counterpart in the Mercy system reported a similar rise in the rate of COVID-19-positive returns.
“We feel strongly that the proactive steps that the city and county leaders have taken to protect our community have been a key driver in the lower COVID case rates that we have experienced,” said Brent Hubbard, Chief Operating Officer of the Mercy Hospital Springfield Communities. “However, we are in the throws of a steep increase in our 14-day case rate per 100,000, which was 0.5 14 days ago, and as of (July 7), we are at 3.5.”
Hubbard also supports a public face mask requirement.
“To give you an idea of how quickly the disease can spread, our northwest Arkansas hospital experienced a 14 day case rate per 100,000 jump from 0-42. Although prepared, the influx of inpatients to all three health systems in that area created a significant strain. If we have the opportunity to prevent the same situation here, then we should act immediately. If we don’t, we may be forced to reinstate more drastic measures, such as the restrictions we had in place April and May.”
Springfield-Greene County Health Department (SGCHD) Assistant Director Katie Towns says there is increasingly growing evidence that suggests that transmission of this illness can be significantly decreased by masking. She cited the case of a Springfield Great Clips store, where two stylists who were infected with COVID-19 continued working for an entire week while experiencing symptoms of the disease. Both infected stylists wore face coverings for the entire week, and there have been no reports of Great Clips clients contracting COVID-19 as a result of those haircuts.
“As a department, we see the value of masking in keeping those around us safe. We have literally seen, as a result of the Great Clips exposure, the prevention power of masking,” Towns said. “It’s not comfortable. It’s a new habit to form. It’s not our only prevention tool. It’s not perfect. But we are of the opinion that we should be using every tool we have to combat this virus to prevent us from going backwards like other cities across the country are,” Towns continued.
A white paper provided to the Springfield City Council from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department presents data and research from other communities, along with evidence-based data to support masking from such medical sources as the New England Journal of Medicine and The Lancet.
“These data suggest several key things. Overall our rate of disease in southwest Missouri is favorable compared to the rest of the country, but Joplin has been severely impacted more recently,” the white paper reads. “In comparison of our overall rate of disease, the growth of COVID-19 cases in the region is high. A stronger community response now can slow the rate of spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
While cloth masks are not made of fibers fine enough to stop a virus from passing through, they do stop or slow saliva and respiratory droplets that enter and exit the wearer’s mouth and nose.
“Initially, we were concerned about potential contamination and a false sense of security,” the health department white paper reads. “As the scholarship around the effectiveness of masking grew, our opinion changed. That guidance was cemented in May with the Great Clips exposure. We attribute masking as the main prevention effort that resulted in zero additional cases of COVID-19 from 140 clients directly exposed by two COVID-positive stylists.”
The Springfield City Council is scheduled to meet July 13. The Nixa City Council also has a meeting that night, but an agenda has not yet been set and posted to the public. The next regular Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting is July 20.
How masking works against the spread of COVID-19
From the Springfield-Greene County Health Department
COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice (i.e. while shouting, chanting, or singing). These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
The general philosophy behind a cloth face covering is that while it does not directly protect the wearer, it likely keeps the wearer—symptomatic or not—from spreading the illness—whether or not they know they are infectious.
