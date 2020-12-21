A requirement that face coverings be worn in public in Nixa has been extended so long as the state of Missouri is under a declaration of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on an executive order from Gov. Mike Parson issued on Nov. 19, the Nixa mayor's order will extend until at least March 31, 2021.
On Dec. 20, Nixa Mayor Brian Steele signed an emergency order extending the masking order in Nixa beyond its original expiration date of 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31. The order requires persons in public places in Nixa to wear face coverings when they are not able to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.
In a statement issued from City Hall on Dec. 20, the mayor’s office said that the order “was issued and extended for the purpose of preventing or limiting the spread of COVID-19, with the intent to save lives and in the interest of public health.”
Steele initially decided to issue a masking order upon hearing from regional medical experts regarding the strain which high numbers of COVID-related hospitalizations were putting on their staff and facilities. The order is reportedly being extended because the strain on our local health systems continues, and health officials from Springfield hospitals and the Christian County Health Department are still urging citizens to maintain social distance and wear masks as a way to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
At a Nixa City Council meeting on Dec. 14, Steele said he believes in the recommendation that masks are one of several measures anyone can take to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“At this point in time, I don’t believe there is any confusion on the science with regard to masking,” Steele said.
To see the latest COVID-19 data regarding Christian County residents, visit the Christian County Health Department website: http://www.christiancountyhealth.com/covid-19.html.
