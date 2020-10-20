Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, face coverings are required by law in public places in Ozark and in Nixa.
Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner and Nixa Mayor Brian Steele issued a pair of executive orders in concert with one another on Monday night, in response to a rise in cases of COVID-19 among Christian County residents.
“The decision to enact this mask covering order is not taken lightly, and a great deal of consideration went into this decision,” Gardner said. “We considered that hospitals in our area are overwhelmed with patients and the Ozark School District is seeing an increase in quarantined students and teachers. We need to do our part at slowing the spread of COVID-19 and support our neighboring cities such as Springfield, Nixa and Branson that have also enacted individual masking orders.”
As of Oct. 19, there were 19 Christian County residents admitted into Springfield’s two main hospitals with COVID-19. There were a total of 1,193 active cases of COVID-19, which represents 1.3 percent of Christian County’s U.S. Census-estimated population of 90,257 people. There have been a total of 2,277 documented COVID-19 cases in Christian County since mid-March.
“I believe this is the right time. I am asking the city of Ozark residents to wear their masks in accordance with this order, so that we may see a healthier Ozark in the near future,” Gardner said.
After a lengthy Monday night budget session, Nixa Mayor Brian Steele announced his order to the Nixa City Council at 10:02 p.m.
The two mayors declared that face coverings would be required in all public spaces where it is not possible to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other people. The orders apply to businesses, churches and other non-residential places.
“Instead of just having ‘places of public accommodation,’ which would just be retail businesses where you could go inside the business, it includes all businesses—anything that’s not your house is included,” Steele said.
Restaurants will be allowed to stay open, and the mask order does not apply to people who are eating food or drinking beverages.
The masking requirement will also not apply to persons in the act of exercising or playing sports.
The orders contain language similar but not identical to a pair of bills that the Nixa City Council and the Ozark Board of Aldermen did not pass in recent months.
On Aug. 17, the Ozark Board of Aldermen had a 3-2 vote on a bill that would have required citizens to wear face coverings in public places. The bill needed four votes to pass, so Alderman Jason Shaffer’s tactical abstention from voting stopped the bill from gaining the votes it needed to become an ordinance. At the time, Gardner said he would have cast his tie-breaking vote against the masking requirement because of the way the bill was written, but Shaffer’s abstention stopped the mayor from being required to vote.
Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers explained to the Ozark Board of Aldermen that Gardner’s order contains the same language they did not adopt in August.
“The order that’s being passed is essentially the same as the order that you saw before that was discussed at the last board of aldermen. There really is very little change, it’s just that the climate continues to show that the number of cases are going up,” Childers told the Ozark Board of Aldermen on Oct. 19.
On July 20, the Nixa City Council voted 6-0 to strike down a bill that would have made masks mandatory in public. The vote came at 11:53 p.m. after almost five hours of debate and a public hearing where 41 people spoke to council members.
Instead, the Nixa city government will pledge its support for the Christian County Pandemic Response Task Force, an organization of government, public health and business entities that will promote, but not require, the use of face coverings as a layer of defense against the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
According to Nixa Public Information Officer Drew Douglas, the public awareness campaign has not been effective, and Nixa businesses have been reluctant to throw their support behind it.
Ozark and Nixa’s official websites include information on the orders, frequently asked questions sections, and hotline numbers which residents can use to call and ask questions or make complaints.
What's it called again when two mayors ignore the will of the people on something that's already been voted down? Tyranny? Sounds like they need recalled. Says on the masks packaging they do not work. These tiny tyrants should be ashamed of themselves.
