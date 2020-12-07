Elijah Maskrod could earn rare distinctions as a three-time State qualifier for Ozark who has stayed at either 126 or 132 pounds all four seasons he’s competed for the Tigers.
While most of his peers he wrestled against at 126 as a freshman three years ago are now at higher weight classes, Maskrod hasn’t had a huge growth spurt and has proven he can cut weight.
He may be as disciplined in regard to dieting as anyone in Ozark’s wrestling room.
“This summer, I got up to 155 pounds and coach (Tod Sundlie) told me he thought I had enough body fat on me that I could get down to 126,” Maskrod said. “He said if that was in my interest, I had to start hitting it right away. So about July, I started changing one or two things in my diet, whether it be less carbs for breakfast or no late-night snacks. I started cutting out stuff like that. In August, I started getting more strict and cut out more things. By the time September rolled around I was following my wrestling diet. I’d drink a smoothie for breakfast, eat a little snack, have a smoothie for lunch and then have dinner with my family.
“Strict dieting helped me get that weight off. I came in at 135-136 and was able to taper down and get certified at 126 for this season. I love Andy’s. I miss that a lot. I also miss baked potatoes, fried potatoes and greasy food. I tell myself, ‘Just a few more months and then you can eat whatever you want.’ That helps keep me on track.”
The hope is Maskrod can rely on an edge in strength and experience on his way to making State for a third straight season.
“That’s the goal. I’m hoping it pays off at the end,” he said.
Maskrod’s discipline is aided by his younger brother, Levi, who also competes at 126.
“He’s doing the exact same thing as I am,” Elijah said. “So any time I’m feeling a little weak and want to eat some junk, I know he’s right there doing the same thing as me and I can’t let him beat me.”
“I know when I’m hungry, he’s hungry too,” Levi said. “It’s encouraging having him there with me. I don’t think either one of us has gotten to the point in which we were about to eat something unhealthy. But I know he’d stop me if I was.”
“They eat the right foods and the weight comes off of them because of their work ethic,” Sundlie said. “They do things right.
Elijah, who opened this season by finishing third at 132 at the Francis Howell North Tournament on Saturday, has his eyes set on a return to State and more.
“I would love to be able to say I’m a three-time State qualifier. More than anything, though, my goal this year is to place at State and get my name up on our wall,” Maskrod said, referring to a list of Ozark medalists. “My goal isn’t just to qualify. I want to win some matches and medal.
“I thought last year was going to be my year,” he added. “But it was a mental weakness on my part. I let the state atmosphere get to my head. I’m hoping I’ll be focused on my goal and not let everything going on around me get to me.”
