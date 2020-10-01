As of Oct. 1, face mask use is a requirement in Christian County-owned and leased buildings.
All persons who enter a county building will be required to wear a face covering or mask, and are expected to keep their face covering in place throughout their time in the building. County employees will also be required to wear masks in public areas and in work spaces where it is difficult to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other persons.
The Christian County Commission voted 3-0 to adopt the masking requirement on Oct. 1. The buildings impacted include the Christian County Historic Courthouse, where many residents will go for absentee voting over the next month, and the Christian County Justice Center and Christian County Circuit Court building, where people will go for court hearings.
Christian County had a total of 743 active cases of COVID-19 at the time of the commission’s vote, and had gained 56 positive cases over three days leading up to the decision.
“While Christian County has, to this point, experienced lower positivity rates than other areas, the recent uptick in confirmed cases here in our community has made it clear that we need to embrace masking as a way to slow the spread of this virus,” Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips said.
A total of 28 Christian County residents have been hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 since March 17, and five Christian County residents have died from the virus. There were 821 new cases reported to the Christian County Health Department in the month of September.
All persons who seek entry to a Christian County government-run building are encouraged to bring their own face covering or mask. Persons who do not bring their own mask may obtain a disposable mask at the entry doors, while the supply lasts.
There are exceptions for persons under the age of 5, persons who provide documentation that they are unable to wear a face covering for health or medical reasons, and for persons who are hearing impaired or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired so that the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.
