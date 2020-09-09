Kenna Mayfield was happy to have her destiny in her hands again Tuesday, after the junior center fielder’s fate was sealed for two weeks without her being able to do anything about it.
Mayfield returned to Ozark’s lineup for the Lady Tigers’ 12-3 win over Branson. She had been quarantined for two weeks after it was determined she was in close proximity to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Mayfield’s test for COVID-19 was negative.
“I’m so excited and happy to be back. I was so ready to be back,” Mayfield said. “It was sad watching the games from home (on YouTube). You take it for granted when you’re playing. Sometimes in practice, you’re like ‘I don’t want to be here.’ But when you’re not in the games you miss it.”
First baseman Brooklyn Hasler also was quarantined and made her comeback Tuesday.
Mayfield established herself last season as one of the most efficient hitters in the COC. The lefty topped the Lady Tigers with a .506 on-base percentage while hitting .421 with 27 runs scored and 22 RBIs. She was named to the All-COC First-Team.
“We’re all super excited about having her back,” third baseman Emily Schmucker said. “I think it motivated us today. We were all ready to play with her again.”
Two weeks ago, Mayfield was going through what she thought would be a regular day at school when her world suddenly was turned upside down.
“I got pulled from school in the middle of the day and the principal told me I was going to be out of school,” Mayfield said. “I was like, ‘So I can’t play softball?’ He said, ‘For two weeks you can’t.’ As soon as I got in my car, I cried. I was pretty upset. I didn’t deal with it well.”
Mayfield also endured anxiety wondering if she, too, had been struck with the coronavirus.
“I was worried the first couple of days, with the paranoia of do I have it,” she said. “After I got tested, I was fine. But when I knew was fine, that made me more upset I couldn’t play.”
Mayfield was 0-for-4 in her return, as she continued to work to regain her timing.
“I hit a lot at a park, getting in lots of reps,” she said of her workouts while she was out. “I knew with the girls practicing and having games, I wanted to come back and be able to keep up with them. I felt pretty good. today. But I know I can get better. I’m trying to get back in the swing of things again.”
COVID-19 has also had an effect on Ozark’s schedule. The Lady Tigers are down to two tournaments.
“Liberty North pushed us out of their tournament because we’re not a local (Kanas City area) team. We lost five games right there,” coach Jimmy Nimmo said. “I’m trying to find another tournament. I found three tournaments and they said they were still full. They said we’re on the list if somebody drops out.”
In addition, five teams were forced to withdraw from Ozark’s Fall Festival this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.