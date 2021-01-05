After a whirlwind tour in which Jaden McCoy was essentially part of three teams in a handful of months, he feels at home by being back at Spokane.
“I grew up here,” said McCoy, a Spokane junior forward. “We all have grown up playing together and have good chemistry. I felt I could come back here and make a name (for myself). I wanted to come back because I thought it would be a good year and it’s going pretty good so far.”
McCoy looked to be part of the ‘Spokane Summer of Separation’ that saw two seniors transfer and head coaches in five sports leave the school district. In fact, McCoy had every intention to follow former Owls coach Kyle Johnson to Parkview when Johnson became a Vikings assistant.
McCoy suited up for the Vikings during their summer workouts and league play. He felt a move to Parkview would help him in his efforts to draw recruiting attention from college coaches.
“Mainly, to get recognition, to let people know my name,” McCoy said when asked about his decision to transfer.
However, he reconsidered and opted for enroll at Springfield Central instead once this school year began.
“(Coach Johnson) was shocked. But he told me good luck,” McCoy said. “(Central) coach Brandon Kimbrough talked to me. I played on his AAU team, the Tar Heels. All the team is basically from Central and he said I would be a good fit there.
“It was kind of crazy,” he added. “I went to Central and then came back to Spokane in the middle of the first semester.”
“He never played any sports (at Central), so that allowed him to be eligible when he came back and we’re thankful he did,” Spokane coach Terry Writer said.
McCoy scored 17 points in Spokane’s 60-54 win over Marionville on Monday. He enjoyed a 10-point outburst at the start of the fourth quarter in which he hit a pair of 3-pointers. He got hot after being off target earlier in the night.
“I didn’t let that get to my head and kept shooting the ball,” McCoy said. “Eventually, they’re going to hit.”
“He’s a streaky player,” Writer said. “Sometimes, he misses those shots. He has some things to work on. But he’s a pretty talented kid.”
