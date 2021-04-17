Austin McCracken found himself in the unusual position of winning his heat, but having to settle for a third-place finish in the 100 at the Nixa Invitational this week.
A snafu in which none of the Eagles’ 100 sprinters had a seeded time relegated McCracken and teammates Steven Ward and Spencer Ward to compete in the fourth of the five heats.
Thus, McCracken won his heat with a time of 11.55, but had to watch the fifth and final heat and see Cassville’s David Oliphant win overall with an 11.49 and Pittsburg’s Andrew O’Doherty place second with an 11.50.
The fifth heat also included runners who finished as low as 13th, 14th and 17th.
“The times were messed up, so all three os us were not in the fastest heat,” McCracken said, referring to himself and the Wards.
McCracken would have loved the chance to run alongside Oliphant and O’Doherty.
“Usually, there is an extra gear at the end. But it’s kind of hard to have that when no one is in front of you,” McCracken said. “It would have been nice to see where I would be against them.”
McCracken, a sophomore, sees plenty of room for improvement, as he looks to lower his personal record throughout the season.
“It’s going well, but I need to work on my starts,” he said. “That’s what has prevented me from the low 11s and high 10s. I need to keep working on them. (Steven Ward) was beating me for the first 50 meters. I caught speed at the end and caught him.”
Steven Ward finished fourth with an 11.61 and Spencer Ward was fifth with an 11.66.
“We’re all running 11s, so anyone can beat anybody,” McCracken said. “That’s great competition.
“I’m hoping to at least get to Sectionals in the 100 and maybe State,” he added. “I’m not sure what the competition will be like at Sectionals.”
McCracken teamed with the Wards and Dylan Sanders to win the 4 x 100 relay (44.26)
The Eagles’ Smith Wheeler won the 200 (22.86) and 400 (51.74) and teamed with Jackson Bray, Riley Childs and Logan Elmer to win the 4 x 200 relay. (3:32.74). Tony Perez won the discus (152-2) by more than 12 feet.
On the girls side, the Lady Eagles’ firsts came from Emily Harris in the 3,200 (12:21.43) and Faith Chepkondol in the long jump (16-103/4).
Harris edged teammate Alicen Ashley (12:21.47) and Ozark’s Kopelyn DeLong (12:23) at the finish of the 3,200.
Other runners-up for Nixa on the boys side included Steven Ward in the shot put (49-53.4), Afton Hopkins in the pole vault (11-113/4) and Koby Graham in the javelin (145-8).
For the Lady Eagles, second-place finishers were Chepkondol in the 200 (26.91), Macy Kopp in the 800 (2:27), Dakota Hale in the javelin (101-8), Addison Tauai in the triple jump (34-03/4) and their 4 x 100 relay (51.91) and 4 x 800 relay (10:01).
Ozark’s first-place finishers on the girls side included Sydney Johnson in the 100 (12.28), Abby Beets in the pole vault (10-31/4) and the Lady Tigers’ 4 x 200 relay (1:47.11) made up of Anna Hitt, Emma Godwin, Adri Wakeman and Blaire Pace and their 4 x 400 relay (4:08) made up of Hitt, Wakeman Pace and Johnson.
Johnson did not compete in the 200 and Hitt did not run in the 400.
On the boys side, the Tigers’ Ryan Dotson was first in the javelin (157-8) and Gabe Bauer won the 800 (2:02). Dotson’s throw set a new meet record.
Bauer was second in the 1,600 (4:29), as was Ozark’s Owen Brockman in the 200 (23.44) and the Tigers’ 4 x 100 relay (44.56) and 4 x 200 relay (1:34).
On the girls side, second-place finishers were Gracie Hall in the high jump (4-11) and Hanna Vorhies in the long jump (16-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.