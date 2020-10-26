Jena Medearis doesn’t exclusively rely on Nixa setter Sydney Golden to provide her assists. Jena’s father, Rusty, has also helped her reach breakout player status this year as a Lady Eagles junior.
Entering the start of Class 5 District 4 play Tuesday, Medearis has collected 96 kills and 52 blocks as a 6-foot middle blocker. No. 1 seed Nixa (29-3) hosts No. 4 Republic in a Class 5 District 11 opening-round match at 5 p.m., with No. 2 Kickapoo against No. 3 Ozark to follow at 7.
“He's been a huge influence on me,” Jena said of her father. “He's helped me through tough times in sports. He gives me motivation and feedback. He knows sports.”
Indeed, Jena’s father is a notable figure in Christian County football lore. Rusty was a two-time all-state and two-time conference MVP as a linebacker for Ozark in the late 1980s and went on to an All-American career as a defensive end at Miami in the early 1990s.
To this day, Medearis enjoyed one of the best debuts of any college football player. In his first start at Miami as a freshman, he recorded 5.5 quarterback sacks among his 12 tackles against Texas Tech. A knee injury shortened his career to two-plus seasons with the Hurricanes.
Rusty has passed on his his passion for working out to Jena to prepare her for seemingly endless jumping at the net.
“I train and work out with him,” Jena said. “He prepares me for tough games.”
Jena has become an early-riser, like her father.
“My freshman year, we would wake up and 4:30 in the morning and go work out. Last year it was every day,” Jena said. “We go to The Meyer Center and do a workout he plans out for me. He would have me do low-weight and high-reps (workouts). That’s helped me a lot to get where I am.
“We could always work out after school,” she added. “But he wanted to work out in the morning and get me in the habit of getting up early.”
Rusty has become one of the volleyball program’s biggest fans. He often serves as a line judge for their matches.
“Jena has unbelievable athletic bloodlines,” Lady Eagles coach Annie Zimmerman said. “It means a lot to her father to see his daughter excel. It’s probably a little extra sweet when it's against Ozark.”
“Since he grew up in Ozark, he likes being back,” Jena said of Nixa matches at Ozark. “But he’s more Nixa now.”
Jena is often asked about her father and receives inspiration upon hearing of his glory days.
“Old coaches come to me and say, 'Oh, Medearis. Are you related to Rusty Medearis?' I say that's my Dad and then they will tell me about how they coached him or was his teacher. It motivates me to become a great player like he was.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.