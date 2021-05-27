Services are at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
Michael Len Orchard, 55, of Ava peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was born May 22, 1965, in St Louis, Missouri, to James and Nina (Barks) Orchard.
Michael graduated from Lakeside High School in Hot Springs, Arkansas, in May 1984. Michael always knew he wanted to serve his country. He was a member of the ROTC in high school. Immediately following graduation, Michael joined the United States Air Force, where he served his country for the next 20 years in health services management. He served during Operation Desert Storm, Operation Desert Shield, Operation Enduring Freedom and retired as a master sergeant of the Air Force. In 2000, Michael also received his Doctorate in Health Care Management from the University of Maryland.
Following his military career, Michael moved to Ava to be closer to his family. Michael served as commander of the Ozark VFW post. He volunteered and accompanied many World War II veterans on trips to Washington, D.C. with Ozarks Honor Flight.
In 2012, Michael began working at Emerson Climate Technologies, where he was employed until his passing. Michael loved BIG. He was funny and kind and never met a stranger. Michael enjoyed his volunteer work for the veterans and he also volunteered for many animal rescue organizations. Michael loved his country, his family and his friends, and he loved the beach.
Michael is survived by his mother, Nina M. Orchard; his daughter Mikaela AnnaLee Orchard, three grandchildren, Tristan, Brody and Rowan; two sisters, Vanessa Johnson and husband Reggie, Lisa Ryan and husband David; three brothers, Stevan Battles and wife Judy, Tony Orchard and wife Tammy, Jamie Orchard and wife Michele; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father, James Edwin Orchard Sr.
