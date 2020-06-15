Kinson Michel finds himself in the somewhat unique position of transferring from Pitt State in hopes of transferring back to Pitt State.
The Nixa grad is headed to NorthArk following a red-shirt season his freshman year at Pitt State. The combination of Michel not being able to prove himself, yet, with the Gorillas due to his Tommy John surgery for a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and the COVID-19 pandemic allowing players to regain a year of eligibility led him to his decision to transfer.
"I'll transferring out of Pitt State a year because I didn't want to red-shirt again and (coach Bob Fornelli) didn't want to cheat me out of a year," Michel said. "They're going to be bringing back a lot of seniors and the (roster) is full. I plan on staying in contact with him and go back there. If not, I'm sure I'll find somewhere else."
Michel suffered his torn UCL as a senior at Nixa a year ago. He was able to continue playing for the Eagles at second base, but couldn't pitch. He had surgery last summer and seemingly endless hours of rehab followed.
"The first few months were a lot about stretching, getting the tendon working and getting the arm back to moving," Michel said. "Then, I started to hit the weight room more, build muscle around it and reinforce the (tendon). I'm about 13 months out now. I'm starting to throw consistently. It's going pretty good."
Michel stepped back on the mound for the first time during two relief outings over the first two weeks of Show-Me Collegiate League action. He's pitching for the Midwest Nationals Red.
He admits his first few pitches were nerve-wracking.
"It was kind of scary because I don't want to get hurt again," Michel said. "It's not fun to get hurt and you're scared because if you get hurt, you could be out another 12 months again. So, I was a little nervous, shaking a little bit. But I got comfortable and started to get back in the groove of things."
Looking ahead to NorthArk, Michel is happy about being able to pitch and hit for the Pioneers.
"I really enjoy swinging a bat and can't wait to get back to hitting again," he said. "Pitching and hitting is a good time. Pitching is definitely my priority. But it will be fun to get back out and stand at the plate again."
