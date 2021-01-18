A visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A Masonic funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow at McConnell Cemetery, Nixa.
Milton Dexter Doran, 94, of Nixa passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. He was born Oct. 19, 1926, in Ozark, to Malcom and Mary (Holden) Doran, the oldest of 10 children. Dexter was united in marriage to Wanda Powell Dec. 21, 1962, until her passing in 2018. He was a loving and devoted husband to her. Dexter graduated from Ozark High School and went directly into the Army. Dexter served during the end of World War II in Germany as part of the occupation forces.
Dexter worked for DAYCO in Springfield for 19 years. He owned a Derby gas station on South Campbell just outside of Springfield from 1963 to 1968. During his retirement years, he worked for Ye Old Buggy Bath car washes. He helped both of his sons build their homes and added on to his own home without help from contractors.
In his early years, Dexter loved camping, fishing and playing golf. He was a member of the United 5 Masonic Lodge in Springfield. Dexter attended First Baptist Church in Nixa. Dexter loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. After his wife’s passing in 2018, Dexter lived alone until the last few weeks.
Dexter is survived by a son Randall Doran, his wife Cynthia of Republic; a daughter-in-law Tammie Doran of Nixa; six grandchildren Cristy Trent, her husband Travis, Casey Doran and her life partner Brandon Counts, Chad Doran, his wife Jamie, Carly Thomas, her husband Taryn, Brigett Walker, her husband Chris, and Craig Imbeau; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; a sister Trela Witherspoon; and many nieces nephews and in-laws.
Dexter was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56 years; one son Jeffrey; six brothers; and two sisters.
