John Gholson has a history with Jefferson City’s Brant Aulbur that includes a 5-2 loss a year ago. But the Nixa 220-pounder doesn’t consider himself an underdog going into Sectionals Saturday at Ozark.
Gholson is thinking of himself as the 220-pounder the rest of the eight-man field is looking to avoid.
“I think they would be scared. I wouldn’t want to wrestle me,” Gholson said.
When speaking of the mind games on the mat that can mean the difference between qualifying for State or not, Gholson and his Eagles teammates preach the importance of confidence as being critical.
Gholson feels self-esteem as shown by a wrestler’s appearance can give away what they feel their chances are before a match even begins.
“You can tell by someone’s body language. If they have their head down, I already know I’m going to win,” he said. “There’s a thing that if you make eye contact, whoever looks away first is going to lose. You never look away first. If your mind isn’t ready, you’re not ready. Your mind always has to be ready for whatever comes.”
Deagan Fugitt, fresh from a 126-pound title at Districts, gives himself a pep talk prior to a match to keep his confidence at a championship level.
“The mental game is very important. If I go out to a match thinking I’m not going to win, it’s probably not going to end up well,” Fugitt said. “I go out with the same mentality that I’m going to win. I tell myself I’m better than the kid, that I know what my best moves are and how to shut him down.”
Each of the Eagles’ four District champions are fans of the UFC. To that end, their favorite fighters are naturally ones with a wrestling background. They also root for fighters whose personalities are about bravado and brimming with confidence.
“I like Conor McGregor because he’s cocky and confident at the same time,” 120-pounder Peyton Moore said.
“I like how confident Henry Cejudo is when get goes out to fight,” 113-pounder Zan Fugitt added.
Fugitt isn’t outspoken, but won’t ever back away from a staredown with an opponent.
“I try to keep to myself,” he said. “But if they look at me, I’ll give them a look back to let them know I’m ready and they better be, too.”
“I’m not into all that stuff,” Moore said. “I don’t look at an opponent before a match. I just keep to myself and wrestle. But you do have to go out there knowing you’re going to win.”
Familiarity with a foe can lead to a friendship. For instance, Deagan Fugitt and Ozark grad Wyatt Snyder wrestled each other often enough over the years that they would talk at tournaments. But Fugitt added that never affected their competitiveness.
“We kind of became friends off the mat,” Fugitt said. “But I didn’t care that we were friends (during a match. I just wanted to go out there and beat him.”
Gholson won’t go out of his way to get to know an opponent, unless he’s scouting their tendencies.
“The only people I talk to are these guys,” he said, pointing to his teammates. “I’ll watch opponents out on the mat to see what they can do. I like to know about that. Personally, though, I don’t care to know them.”
