Penny the pig is going home.
The Nixa City Council passed a bill into ordinance on Jan. 11 that allows Nixa residents to keep miniature pigs as pets. The 6-0 council vote ended months of debate that began when a Nixa resident reported that Angelina Engebretson was harboring a pig in her home and backyard. Penny became the advocate for her species with her local government.
Nixa City Attorney Nick Woodman reviewed laws allowing pet pigs in Blue Springs, St. Joseph, Kansas City and St. Louis before writing the bill for Nixa. He drafted the bill, now an ordinance, that allows Nixa residents to keep pigs, provided they keep the animal as a domesticated pet and not for agricultural purposes.
The law limits the pet pig to weigh no more than 120 pounds. Pigs also have to be registered with City Hall and have to be vaccinated for rabies. Because pigs don't generally have necks that allow them to wear collars, the Nixa ordinance spells out that pet pigs must undergo microchipping procedures. A pig's microchip must list the name and address of the owner, plus the color, age and sex of the pig.
Nixa Police Chief Joe Campbell explained that the point of the microchip is to reunite the pig with its owner should the pig run at large and be captured by an animal control officer.
There is no vaccine on the market that is prepared specifically for pigs, but small pigs may be administered vaccines for dogs, and larger pigs can be given a rabies vaccine made for horses. Research shows that pigs given these vaccines can and do develop antibodies for rabies once they receive their vaccines.
Woodman noted that from his research, he determined that “miniature pig” is an advertising or marketing term, and is not a scientific or veterinary term.
The most common breeds of miniature pigs include the Vietnamese potbellied pig, the KuneKune and the Juliana pig.
Penny is a Juliana.
The Nixa ordinance also limits pig owners from keeping more than one pig. Pigs may not legally engage in breeding or become pregnant inside the city limits, and pig owners must trim and maintain their pig's tusks, so that the tusks are not visible outside of the pig's mouth. The tusk maintenance clause was borrowed from an ordinance in Springfield, Oregon.
