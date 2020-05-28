The mission hasn’t changed. How it’s carried out is much different, but the concept of “feeding people, changing lives,” rings on at Least Of These food pantry.
Since March, food distribution has become an outdoor, drive-through mission. On a humid Thursday afternoon, 10 guardsmen from a U.S. Army National Guard infantry battalion worked alongside food pantry volunteers, loading groceries into cars, smiling and laughing behind their protective masks and generally brightening the day for the Least Of These clients who were there to get some help.
Shirley, a Least Of These client who we’ve identified by her first name only, reached out to the food pantry as she underwent treatments for cancer. Shirley is happy to say that her health is much better today, but the orders and closures tied to the COVID-19 pandemic have limited her ability to return to work as a cook.
“I’m old enough to retire, but I still have to work since my husband died. That’s life,” she said.
Shirley watched as the guardsmen loaded food into the trunk of her vehicle.
“I think that’s wonderful,” Shirley said. “Matter of fact, what we’re getting food-wise now is better. You don’t get the clothing help that you did before, but the food is good.”
1st Lt. Jacob Thompson of Jefferson City has been in the National Guard for nearly seven years. Helping out at a food pantry was not what he envisioned he would be doing when he joined the military.
“It’s definitely not a mission we’ve ever expected before, but we embrace it and take it for what it is, and I think we’re grateful to be here to serve in some capacity,” Thompson said.
The members working at Least Of These come from all over Missouri.
“We’re the same crew that’s been here since about six weeks ago,” Thompson said. “We box a lot of goods. We start normally with a day packing up the food that we get from the food bank, package those in the bags and we do the distributions at least once a week, sometimes twice.”
Seeing and hearing some encouraging words from people like Shirley is rewarding for the troops.
“We’ve seen a bunch of smiling faces, and we haven’t encountered any negative interactions with anybody here,” Thompson said.
In the middle of March, volunteering at Least Of These became a much more physical job than it used to be. Instead of clients coming into the food pantry to walk the aisles and select their own items, the volunteers now offload the groceries from trucks, organize it and prepare it for distribution on select evenings.
Least Of These Director Kristy Carter said the food pantry receives about 50 forklift pallets of food per week.
“It’s awesome, and it allows us to distribute about 50,000 pounds of food a week,” Carter said. “With our volunteer base right now, there is no way that we could do what we are doing without the National Guard’s help. There just really is now way.”
Many of Least Of These’s volunteers are in the 65 and older age category, and help at the food pantry as a way to stay active in retirement.
“That’s who has time to volunteer. It just would be really physical and really difficult for them,” Carter said. “I know that we have the National Guard through June 22.”
Beyond that, the National Guard members aren’t sure how long they will be assigned to help at the Ozark food pantry.
“I wish I knew. We’re here as long as there is a need,” Thompson said.
Carter is up against a challenge in directing the food pantry. The immediate needs have climbed by about 32 percent, with new clients who have never needed assistance in the past facing food insecurity.
“My biggest concern right now is not necessarily where we are today, not even June or even July, but August and September when families are getting back to work, and they don’t have their stimulus money, they don’t have their unemployment money,” Carter said.
Least Of These staff members are left trying to meet present day needs while simultaneously planning for the next season.
Prior to COVID-19, the Missouri Poverty Report, put out annually by Missourians to End Poverty, put Christian County’s population of food uncertain individuals at about 11 percent of the U.S. Censes-estimated population of about 88,500. That means about 9,700 Christian County residents face issues with knowing where their next meals are coming from.
The same report puts Christian County’s poverty rate at about 8.6 percent, and while poverty and food insecurity are often linked, they aren’t always the same, Carter explained.
“A lot of the poverty or the poverty-stricken families that we have—they’re not standing on the street corners, they’re not begging, they’re not panhandling,” Carter said. “They’re not as visible, and those people are still here and they still need our help.”
Carter said that Christian County has also gotten a boost from church groups who are holding food drives and distributions of their own during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she doesn’t anticipate that all of those efforts will last forever.
“At some point, they’re going to say ‘That’s not our mission and that’s not what we are doing,’ and so I think fall is going to be a very critical time for us,” Carter said. “All we can do is continue to ask for donations and ask for help.”
Least Of These can purchase $10 worth of food for every $1 that donors give, thanks to its partnerships with other food aid organizations. You can find out more and make a donation online by visiting http://leastofthesefoodpantry.org.
Need help?
If you live in Christian County and are in need of food, call Least Of These at (417) 724-2500 to discuss qualifications and arrange for food pickup.
In April 2020, Least Of These helped 2,312 people, including 801 children.
To help: Text “Feeding People” to (417) 815-2020
