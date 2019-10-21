Christian County residents will have the chance to explore Missouri’s vital role in World War I through a traveling exhibit that features stories, images, and artifacts from museums, libraries, archives and private collections across the state.
The exhibit, “Missouri and the Great War,” will be on display in the atrium of OTC Richwood Valley campus from Oct. 16–Nov. 11. Building hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Missourians contributed to the war effort even before the United States joined the hostilities more than a century ago, in April 1917. Missouri industries supplied mules, munitions and other goods to Allied armies. More than 156,000 Missourians served in the war, including men like future president Harry S Truman, Walt Disney and Gens. John J. Pershing and Enoch Crowder.
To help tell these stories, the Christian County Library has partnered with OTC Richwood Valley to bring the traveling exhibit “Missouri and the Great War” to Christian County. The exhibit, a project of Springfield-Greene County Library District and the Missouri Humanities Council, is based on the online digital archive http://www.missourioverthere.org.
The exhibit explores the many facets of World War I history through the perspectives of Missourians. Learn about the contributions of Missouri women and African Americans to the war effort. Discover the vital role Missouri horses and mules played in the war despite the military adopting new technologies such as motorized vehicles. Explore the locations of Missouri’s World War I monuments and see footage from the war on touch-screen displays.
“One of the Missouri Humanities Council’s priorities is helping local communities maximize their resources and bring exceptional cultural programming to all Missouri residents,” said Steve Belko, Executive Director of the Missouri Humanities Council. “‘Missouri and the Great War’ allows Missouri communities to access historical archives from across the state.”
As the Christian County Library continues to expand its local history resources and collections, “Missouri and the Great War” provides the library staff an invaluable opportunity to engage the community about a tumultuous but transformational time in world history, as well as highlight and preserve Christian County’s unique contributions.
This exhibition was developed by the Missouri Humanities Council and the Springfield-Greene County Library District, with funding provided by the Missouri Humanities Council, Friends of Springfield-Greene County Library District, and the RDW Family and Community Fund.
Christian County Library serves residents by providing public access to information, services, and lifelong educational opportunities with branches in Ozark, Nixa, and Clever. Ozark Technical Community College provides accessible, high quality and affordable learning opportunities that transform lives and strengthen the communities served.
